NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

Xfinity and Truck Series schedules mostly unchanged for 2019

13/06/2018 07:02

NASCAR has released the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series and the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedules.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is nearly identical from this year's schedule with the only slight change are the dates of the races while the newly-named truck series schedule will feature a few changes.

Texas Motor Speedway moves its fall truck date to the spring weekend while Pocono will hold its event prior to Eldora next year. The spring truck race at Texas will now be held on March 29th with Eldora's race to be held in August for the first time in its history on August 1st.

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Date  Track
2/16 Daytona International Speedway
2/23 Atlanta Motor Speedway
3/2 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
3/9 ISM Raceway
3/16 Auto Club Speedway
3/30 Texas Motor Speedway
4/6 Bristol Motor Speedway
4/12 Richmond Raceway
4/27 Talladega Superspeedway
5/4 Dover International Speedway
5/25 Charlotte Motor Speedway
6/1 Pocono Raceway
6/8 Michigan International Speedway
6/16 Iowa Speedway
6/29 Chicagoland Speedway
7/5 Daytona International Speedway
7/12 Kentucky Speedway
7/20 New Hampshire Motor Speedway
7/27 Iowa Speedway
8/3 Watkins Glen International
8/10 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
8/16 Bristol Motor Speedway
8/24 Road America
8/31 Darlington Raceway
9/7 Indianapolis Motor Speedway
9/14 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
9/20 Richmond Raceway
9/28 Charlotte Motor Speedway
10/5 Dover International Speedway
10/19 Kansas Speedway
11/2 Texas Motor Speedway
11/9 ISM Raceway
11/16 Homestead-Miami Speedway

2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Schedule

Date Track
2/15 Daytona International Speedway
2/23 Atlanta Motor Speedway
3/1 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
3/23 Martinsville Speedway
3/29 Texas Motor Speedway
5/3 Dover International Speedway
5/10 Kansas Speedway
5/17 Charlotte Motor Speedway
6/7 Texas Motor Speedway
6/15 Iowa Speedway
6/22 Gateway Motorsports Park
6/28 Chicagoland Speedway
7/11 Kentucky Speedway
7/27 Pocono Raceway
8/1 Eldora Speedway
8/10 Michigan International Speedway
8/15 Bristol Motor Speedway
8/25 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
9/13 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
10/12 Talladega Superspeedway
10/26 Martinsville Speedway
11/8 ISM Raceway
11/15 Homestead-Miami Speedway
