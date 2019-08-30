Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP3 in
09 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Qualifying in
17 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Practice 3 in
17 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP3 in
07 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

With help from Dale Jr., Noah Gragson hoping for Darlington win

shares
comments
With help from Dale Jr., Noah Gragson hoping for Darlington win
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 11:33 PM

The timing couldn’t be better for Noah Gragson.

Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro West Herr Auto Group
Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Switch scrapes the wall
Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Switch
Dale Earnhardt Jr., JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hellmann's
Dale Earnhardt Jr on the Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro pit box

The 21-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for JR Motorsports believes he has one of the best race cars he’s had all season at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, and what better time to showcase it than alongside his team co-owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Since his retirement from fulltime competition at the end of the 2017 season, Earnhardt has been competing in one Xfinity Series race per season. He picked Darlington this season, which also coincides with his first return to a track since he and his family escaped a fiery plane crash earlier this month in Tennessee.

You tell a 19-year-old Noah that Dale Jr. is going to drive your car one day or you’re going to be driving Dale’s car – I never would have dreamed that.

Noah Gragson

Gragson tested at Darlington several weeks ago and Earnhardt took a few laps in his No. 9 Chevrolet to acclimate himself to the track. 

Upon their return Friday, Gragson ended up fastest in the final practice session and Earnhardt was 10th-quick.

“I loved it. I wanted to see how I stacked up,” Gragson said of sharing time with Earnhardt at the test session. “He gave me a lot more credit than I think I deserve. He hasn’t been in a car in about a year or so. I think he did a really good job.

“I consider him a buddy now. You tell a 19-year-old Noah that Dale Jr. is going to drive your car one day or you’re going to be driving Dale’s car – I never would have dreamed that.”

Gragson said he’s leaned on his JRM teammates Justin Allgaier and Michael Annett extensively this season, but has developed a special relationship with Earnhardt.

“There’s something about the way Dale and I have been communicating – I feel like we’re on the same page with everybody – but it’s just like we’re really in tune with each other,” Gragson said.

“Whether is about life advice away from the race track or discussing the balance of the race car, he’s been a really good teammate. It’s great having his experience. Just being able to lean on him has been really good for me.”

Gragson has yet to win this season but is seventh in the series standings behind six top-five and 14 top-10 finishes, putting him firmly into the series playoff grid.

But Saturday, Gragson said he believes he’s going to be “one of those guys” who should contend for the win.

“I’m really comfortable. We spent two days down here (testing) and that really helped with my confidence,” he said. “I feel like this weekend is the first time this season I’ve had this amount of confidence in how comfortable I am getting to a race track.

“Through practice I was so close to being perfect. You never get a perfect race car, maybe once or twice in your career. Right now, I think we’re one adjustment off from getting there.

“I got little excited with telling the crew chief, ‘You need to do this and that and wedge and track bar’ that I kind of dialed myself out. We’re really close so I’m going to try to stay off the wall, run up front and try to put on the best show possible.”

Next article
Earnhardt Jr. opens up on plane crash: "I just feel very lucky"

Previous article

Earnhardt Jr. opens up on plane crash: "I just feel very lucky"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Noah Gragson
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Darlington

Darlington

29 Aug - 31 Aug
Qualifying Starts in
15 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
00 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull explains reasoning behind Gasly demotion

2
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

3
Formula 1

Raikkonen explains reason behind Ericsson call-up

Latest news

With help from Dale Jr., Noah Gragson hoping for Darlington win
NSXF

With help from Dale Jr., Noah Gragson hoping for Darlington win

Earnhardt Jr. opens up on plane crash: "I just feel very lucky"
NAS

Earnhardt Jr. opens up on plane crash: "I just feel very lucky"

Complete NASCAR race weekend schedule at Darlington
NAS

Complete NASCAR race weekend schedule at Darlington

NASCAR Roundtable: The importance of 'Throwback weekend'
NAS

NASCAR Roundtable: The importance of 'Throwback weekend'

Christopher Bell's path to Xfinity championship is 'spot on'
NSXF

Christopher Bell's path to Xfinity championship is 'spot on'

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.