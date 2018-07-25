Sign in
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs suspended from Iowa race

Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Jul 25, 2018, 3:48 PM

Two NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chiefs have been suspended for this weekend’s race at Iowa Speedway.

Ryan Preece, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Falmouth Ready Mix
Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Dove Men + Care and John Hunter Nemechek, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro D.A.B. Constructors, Inc.
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards/Richmond Ryan Preece, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Falmouth Ready Mix

NASCAR on Tuesday suspended crew chiefs Eric Phillips and Mike Shiplett each for this weekend’s race after each of their respective cars failed post-race inspection at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend.

Phillips is crew chief for driver Ryan Preece and Shiplett for driver John Hunter Nemechek. Both teams were assessed an L1 penalty for failing post-race height requirements.

Both crew chiefs were final $10,000 and NASCAR also docked each driver 10 points and the respective teams were docked 10 owner points each.

Preece finished third in the race while Nemechek was fourth.

In addition, Xfinity crew chief Timothy Brown was fined $5,000 for having one unsecured lug nut on David Starr’s car.

In the Cup series, crew chief Darian Grubb was fined $10,000 for having one unsecured lug nut on William Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet.

 

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Ryan Preece , John Hunter Nemechek
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

