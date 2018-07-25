Global
Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs suspended from Iowa race

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
25/07/2018 03:48

Two NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chiefs have been suspended for this weekend’s race at Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR on Tuesday suspended crew chiefs Eric Phillips and Mike Shiplett each for this weekend’s race after each of their respective cars failed post-race inspection at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend.

Phillips is crew chief for driver Ryan Preece and Shiplett for driver John Hunter Nemechek. Both teams were assessed an L1 penalty for failing post-race height requirements.

Both crew chiefs were final $10,000 and NASCAR also docked each driver 10 points and the respective teams were docked 10 owner points each.

Preece finished third in the race while Nemechek was fourth.

In addition, Xfinity crew chief Timothy Brown was fined $5,000 for having one unsecured lug nut on David Starr’s car.

In the Cup series, crew chief Darian Grubb was fined $10,000 for having one unsecured lug nut on William Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet.

 

