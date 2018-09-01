Sign in
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Two Xfinity Series car chiefs ejected by NASCAR from Darlington

Two Xfinity Series car chiefs ejected by NASCAR from Darlington
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 1, 2018, 5:00 PM

Two Xfinity Series car chiefs were ejected from Darlington (S.C.) Raceway following pre-qualifying inspection on Saturday.

Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Hope for the Warriors
Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Service Centers/Mobil 1 and Christopher Gabehart
Chase Elliott, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GMS Fabrication

The No. 19 Toyota of Brandon Jones and the No. 23 Chevrolet driven this week by Chase Elliott both failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times Saturday prior to the Sport Clips 200.

Jones’ No. 19 failed four times which resulted in the following penalties: car chief Joey Elliott was ejected from the track; loss of 10 driver and owner points; Jones must serve a pass-through penalty down pit road after taking the green-flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race; loss of pit selection for next week’s race at Indianapolis; and the team will lose 30 minutes of practice at Indianapolis.

A JGR spokesman said the organization had no comment regarding the penalties.

The No. 23 Chevy, entered by GMS Racing, failed pre-qualifying inspection three times on Saturday and the team’s car chief, Adam Ebel, was ejected from the track.

