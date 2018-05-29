Two NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chiefs suspended after Charlotte

Two NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chiefs have been suspended from this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway.

Jason Ratcliff, crew chief for Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team, was fined $10,000 and suspended one race as part of an L1 penalty assessed for Bell’s car failing front and rear body height measurements following last Saturday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The team was also stripped of 10 driver and owner points and Bell’s third-place finish cannot be used toward tiebreakers in the playoffs.

There was no immediate response from JGR on Tuesday whether they would appeal the penalty or who Ratcliff’s replacement will be at Pocono.

Bell remains second in the Xfinity Series standings but now drops to 48 points behind leader Elliott Sadler.

In addition, Keith Wolfe, the crew chief on B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one race for having too many unsecured lug nuts when the car was checked following Saturday’s race.

The team will not appeal the penalty.

On the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series side, Cole Pearn, crew chief for driver Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team, was fined $10,000 for one unsecured lug nut found on the car following Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600.