CW to broadcast all NASCAR Xfinity races through 2031

The agreement is for seven years, lasting through the 2031 season. There were rumors that a streaming service such as Amazon could pick up the NXS races, but it never materialized.

The Xfinity Series, formed in 1982, is the final step before the top-level of the sport and has produced several future Cup champions over the years.

NASCAR has yet to announce a broadcast partner for its Cup and Truck divisions.

Currently, NBC and FOX split the Xfinity races, but The CW Network has signed an exclusive deal to broadcast all 33 events, along with practice and qualifying.

This is part of a major push from The CW to feature more live sports programming. They have recently struck deals to broadcast LIV Golf Events, as well ACC football and basketball games.

The CW was also home to IndyCar's 100 Days to Indy documentary series, which aired earlier this year.

Per the Sports Business Journal, the network is paying about $115 million per year for media rights.

“Landing the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a game changer for The CW and our CW Sports division and represents another important building block in our programming strategy,” said Dennis Miller, President of The CW. “Live sports are the most watched television content and with The CW’s national reach, moving NASCAR Xfinity Series to The CW will transform and elevate the viewing experience for the series and its fans. The CW has quickly become a destination for sports, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series joins our growing slate of sports programming, including INSIDE THE NFL, ACC college football and basketball, LIV Golf, and the motorsports documentary series 100 DAYS TO INDY.

"Beginning in 2025, The CW will have 48 weekends per year of live sports programming. With ubiquitous distribution across one of the nation’s five major broadcast networks, NASCAR Xfinity Series races on The CW will deliver more access for fans and far more revenue opportunities for The CW and its affiliates.”

Added Brian Herbst, Senior Vice President, Media and Productions for NASCAR: “CW’s leadership shared a compelling vision for cultivating the next generation of NASCAR talent by bringing the NASCAR Xfinity Series exclusively to broadcast television and we are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with them. With more than one million viewers tuning in each week to see NASCAR’s future stars battle some of its biggest names at our most legendary tracks, NASCAR Xfinity Series consistently delivers the moments that excite current fans and create new fans of our great sport.”