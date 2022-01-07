SS GreenLight Racing upgrades Xfinity teams with SHR alliance

The Mooresville, N.C.-based team will also see a manufacturer change and SHR drivers running with the organization during the course of the year.

SHR will supply the organization with race cars while Roush Yates Engines will provide Ford horsepower. SHR will also provide technical support for the entire 33-race season.

“We are thrilled to be part of this new relationship with SS GreenLight Racing,” offered SHR executive Joe Custer. “The team is very eager to raise their competitiveness to the next level and with this technical arrangement, they are going to be in a great position to accomplish all of their goals and more next season, as well as position themselves for future growth.”

With the agreement, current SHR Cup Series driver Cole Custer will run a minimum of four Xfinity events over the course of the 2022 season with SS GreenLight Racing while fellow SHR driver Chase Briscoe will make at least one start.

A fixture in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 1995 and fielding full-time teams since 2017, team owner Bobby Dotter is elated about the next chapter for his organization.

“I am excited to be joining the Ford Performance group this season,” he said. “I know they have a proven winning product, and I am looking forward to working with them and the other Ford teams.

“I have had a great working relationship with Stewart-Haas Racing for a number of years on other various racing projects, so it’s great to see this relationship come full circle of this magnitude. Having that prior relationship with SHR, I have seen what Ford does for its team and having an alliance with them should speed up our learning curve and result in better on track performances next season.”

Joe Graf Jr., SS Green Light Racing, Toyota Supra Model Electronics Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

The team also confirmed that Joe Graf Jr. will return to the team next season to pilot one of its two full-time entries.

“I am so stoked for the new opportunities in 2022,” said Graf, who joined the team in 2020. “Our new relationship with Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford will allow us to continue to grow and improve as a team and hopefully give us the opportunity to showcase our ability in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at our highest level yet.

“This new relationship with Stewart-Haas Racing is more than about a technical alliance, it’s about being a part of a new family and a team that has enjoyed monstrous success in the Xfinity Series for the past several seasons.”

Joe Williams will return as Graf’s crew chief this season.

“Joe has found a home at SS GreenLight Racing and with his team already having success in landing partnerships for next season, the opportunity to strengthen not only his team but the entire SS GreenLight Racing foundation is pinnacle for our future,” Dotter said.

“We have a lot of work to do in the coming weeks and months ahead, but I believe with Joe’s continued focus, determination and outlook, he’s ready to make a giant step forward and we want to give him all the right equipment for his third year with SS GreenLight Racing.”

Additional details on Graf’s expanded partnership lineup as well as SS GreenLight Racing’s second full-time team will be announced at a later date