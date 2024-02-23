All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR XFINITY Atlanta
Interview

Shane van Gisbergen on Daytona debut: "I feel like I belong here"

Shane van Gisbergen got the full superspeedway treatment in his ARCA Menards and NASCAR Xfinity series debuts last weekend at Daytona but experienced nothing to discourage his new career choice.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Watch: Shane van Gisbergen: ‘I was leaving too much space’ at Daytona

Van Gisbergen, whose only previous NASCAR oval track experience came last season in a Truck race at the Indianapolis Raceway Park short track, had a rough debut in last Friday’s ARCA season opener, getting caught up in an accident on lap 3 of 83.

He managed to eventually return to the track in his damaged car and was the last car running in the race at 29th, spinning a second time while trying to avoid a mid-race wreck.

Monday night’s rain-delayed Xfinity debut produced a much better result for van Gisbergen – 12th and on the lead lap – but also included involvement in some wrecks and several minor mishaps, but nothing that prevented him from staying in contention.

“I tried to like to analyze every wreck, you know all six that I got involved in. I couldn’t figure out a way I could have done things differently,” said van Gisbergen, who is running a full season of Xfinity and partial Cup schedule this season with Kaulig Racing.

“You know, it’s just this style with that racing and something I have to accept. You got to run the risk of getting that good result. But you’re probably going to get into a crash and it’s an amazing mindset to go racing.

“I’ve never had to do that before going to race, thinking you know, it’s 50-50 whether you’ll crash. So, it's pretty different.”

Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, Menards/Swiffer Chevrolet Camaro, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, One Stop / All South Electric Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, Menards/Swiffer Chevrolet Camaro, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, One Stop / All South Electric Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Last July, van Gisbergen became the first driver in more than 60 years to win a Cup race in his debut when he took victory in the inaugural Chicago Street Race driving for Trackhouse Racing.

The victory served as the instigator for the three-time Supercars champion to move to NASCAR competition this season.

The Daytona ARCA event was van Gisbergen’s debut superspeedway race but turned out to be a frustrating experience.

The race was moved up a day due to severe weather and he was basically taken out of contention right shortly after the start.

“When the race started, like I’d never two-wide before and my spotter was awesome and he was pushing me more than I wanted to, to start with,” the 34-year-old Kiwi said. “But it was good, we needed to clear some people.

“So, the first lap was three-wide on the trioval, nearly (expletive) myself. It was just mayhem the rest of the race.”

"I belong here"

Despite the ups and downs of superspeedway racing, van Gisbergen heads into Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend more convinced than ever that his NASCAR trek is the right one.

“You know, I had fun. I feel like I belong here,” he said. “I feel like I’ve definitely done the right thing for my career and racing enjoyment.

“It’s been awesome. The people and fans as well are really cool. It’s been great to see the response.”

With Atlanta now more of a drafting track, van Gisbergen said he believes he still earned some valuable experience that will help him in Saturday’s Xfinity race.

“Just know how to place the car to get on it, changing the balance and grip and how to stay in line and then learning the proximity of the car to the wall on the right side,” he said. “It took me a while to know where the right side of the car was.

“I hadn’t driven around people. We did some single-file stuff in practice (at Daytona) but no double-file. I kept pulling out of line, which sent us backwards. So, I got to get better at that.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Carson Kvapil to make Xfinity debut at Martinsville with JRM
Next article Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Shane van Gisbergen
More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Shane van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by Lap 4 wreck

Shane van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by Lap 4 wreck

ARCA
Chicagoland

Shane van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by Lap 4 wreck Shane van Gisbergen's Daytona ARCA debut marred by Lap 4 wreck

Van Gisbergen will compete for Kaulig Racing in 2024 NASCAR Cup starts

Van Gisbergen will compete for Kaulig Racing in 2024 NASCAR Cup starts

NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen will compete for Kaulig Racing in 2024 NASCAR Cup starts Van Gisbergen will compete for Kaulig Racing in 2024 NASCAR Cup starts

Jake Finch and Venturini top ARCA testing at Daytona; SVG 13th

Jake Finch and Venturini top ARCA testing at Daytona; SVG 13th

ARCA

Jake Finch and Venturini top ARCA testing at Daytona; SVG 13th Jake Finch and Venturini top ARCA testing at Daytona; SVG 13th

Kaulig Racing
More from
Kaulig Racing
Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster

Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster

A.J. Allmendinger: "My preference was to stay in Cup"

A.J. Allmendinger: "My preference was to stay in Cup"

NASCAR Cup

A.J. Allmendinger: "My preference was to stay in Cup" A.J. Allmendinger: "My preference was to stay in Cup"

Williams to run select Cup races for Kaulig, including L.A. Clash

Williams to run select Cup races for Kaulig, including L.A. Clash

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

Williams to run select Cup races for Kaulig, including L.A. Clash Williams to run select Cup races for Kaulig, including L.A. Clash

Latest news

Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win

Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst 500

Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win Bathurst 500: Brown holds off Mostert to score Sunday Supercars win

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

F1 Formula 1

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension? What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global