Sam Mayer to remain with JR Motorsports in 2024

Mayer, 20, is currently in his second full-time season as a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver. All of his starts have come with JRM, including a part-time schedule in 2021.

After going winless last year, he's won twice so far in 2023 with victories at Road America and Watkins Glen. How now enters the playoffs as the fifth seed in the reset championship standings.

“We’ve seen so much potential in Sam and we’re proud of all he’s accomplished this year,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “The victory at Road America was huge for him and his family. Getting things solidified for next year will allow him to focus on the remainder of 2023 as he competes for the championship.”

Mayer also has a handful of starts in the Truck Series, winning at Bristol in 2020 with GMS Racing. It was just his seventh career start. He also won five ARCA races in 2020, and earned back-to-back ARCA East championships in 2019 and 2020.

His relationship with JR Motorsports dates back to 2018, when he drove for the team in the CARS Late Model Tour, winning once and ending the year fifth in the final points standings.

“It’s been a great year for our No. 1 team,” said Mayer in a release from JRM. “Finally getting that first win was like a weight lifted and so energizing. I’m really grateful to continue my career with JR Motorsports and thankful to Dale [Earnhardt] Jr., Kelley and Mr. [Rick] Hendrick for making it happen. Now we can turn our attention to a championship run this year.”

Also details about the new deal including sponsorship and crew duties will be released at a later date.