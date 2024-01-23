Sage Karam to run Daytona Xfinity race with Sam Hunt Racing
Nine-time Indy 500 starter Sage Karam will continue his foray into NASCAR 2024, joining Sam Hunt Racing for select races.
Karam, 28, has 25 total starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
After making his debut in 2021 where he ran four races, he increased his schedule to nine in 2022, and then 12 in 2023. Those starts have come with five different teams, but his best effort came with Same Hunt Racing.
At Road America last year, he was very nearly won the race in a frantic finish before earning a career-best result of fourth. Sam Hunt is bringing him back for more in 2024 with Karam planning to run a partial schedule yet again.
That will include the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, a track where he scored a top-five finish in his first attempt back in 2022.
He will pilot the red and green No. 26 CRC Auto Brakleen machine.
Karam is an experienced open-wheel racer with 25 IndyCar starts and nine appearances in the Indianapolis 500. He finished as high as seventh in the 2021 Indy 500, and earned a career-best IndyCar finish of third at Iowa in 2015. He also won the 2013 Indy Lights (now Indy NXT) title.
Sam Hunt Racing recently announced a multi-race deal with Jeffrey Earnhardt for the 2024 season as well.
