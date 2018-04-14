Global
NASCAR XFINITY Bristol Breaking news

Ryan Preece wins Bristol Xfinity race and $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Fitzgerald Glider Kits
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry GameStop Seagate
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
14/04/2018 08:03

Ryan Preece’s second NASCAR career win was twice as nice on Saturday.

Preece held off Justin Allgaier and a late-race caution didn’t prevent the Late Model star from winning Saturday’s Fitzgerald Gliders 300 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

The win is Preece’s second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and he also collected the $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus. Preece was one of four drivers eligible for the bonus in the race.

Daniel Hemric finished third, Elliott Sadler was fourth and Spencer Gallagher completed the top-five.

Allgaier, Hemric, Sadler and Gallagher are now eligible to compete for the $100,000 bonus next weekend at Richmond, Va. Preece is not entered in the event.

“I got to thank everybody last year for helping me make this all possible. Without last year, I wouldn’t be sitting here right now,” Preece said in Victory Lane. “I wouldn’t would sitting in Bristol Victory Lane in an Xfinity Series car with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words.”

Asked what the $100,000 may go toward, Preece said, “You know what? I’ll probably do something for my parents; do something for my brothers; do something for my wife and my team.

“We’re going to get something to drink later.”

Preece also praised his JGR teammate, Brandon Jones, who led the most laps of his Xfinity career.

“If that caution didn’t come out, he had (the win) in the bag,” Preece said. “He’s going to get there soon enough.”

With 18 laps remaining, Shane Lee hit the wall to bring out a caution, which ended the longest green-flag run of the race.

Jones was the first off pit road after a two-tire stop and held on the lead on the restart with 10 laps to go. He was followed by Preece, Allgaier, Sadler and Tyler Reddick.

Preece grabbed the lead back off Turn 2 with 9 laps remaining.

Stage 2

Preece passed Hemric off Turn 2 with seven laps remaining in the 85-lap segment and held on to claim the Stage 2 victory.

Allgaier ended up third, Lee fourth and Austin Cindric completed the top-five.

“I think tires kind of helped us there. When the money’s on the line, that’s when we’ll get it done,” Preece said during the break.

During the break between Stages 1 and 2, Cole Custer was penalized for speeding on pit road. When Stage 2 went green, Preece, Allgaier and Jones led the way (all elected not to pit) followed by Ryan Reed and Christopher Bell.

On Lap 102, Allgaier made contact with Brandon Jones on the backstretch which triggered a multi-car incident that also collected John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Majeski and Tommy Joe Martins.

On the restart on Lap 110, Preece was in the lead followed by Hemric and Reed. Hemric quickly made his way around Preece to take the top spot.

On Lap 140, Vinnie Miller spun between Turns 3 and 4. Mike Harmon got into Miller and then Bell could not slow down in time and slammed viciously into Miller’s car.

The race was red-flagged for seven minutes in order to clean the track for debris. Bell was one of the four drivers eligible for the $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus.

‘That’s the second time this weekend that I’ve crashed from guys going seconds off the pace. Can’t slow down whenever they spin out and it’s frustrating,” Bell said.

“We had a really fast GameStop Camry and I don’t know, just trying to get the top in pretty much all race long. That was our worst run of the day handling-wise and we were still up there. Unfortunate.”

Hemric led the way on the restart on Lap 150 but Timmy Hill and Dylan Lupton wrecked in Turn 4 to immediately bring the caution back out.

The race again returned to green on Lap 162 with Hemric in command.

Stage 1

Bell held off a furious charge from Hemric to come away with the Stage 1 victory as the four drivers eligible for the Dash4Cash drivers all finished in the top four positions.

Custer was third, Preece fourth and Cindric completed the top-five.

On Lap 5, Bell tagged the wall coming off Turn 4 and slowed on the track but the chain reaction of drivers reacting to his slowing car erupted into a multi-car accident near the start/finish line.

Also involved in the incident were Majeski, Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala, Alex Labbe, Josh Williams and Jeremy Clements.

“I had no idea what was going on, you’re really going fast here, (Bell) had a problem and it just bottlenecked up from there,” Clements said.

Bell, apparently, had a right-front tire down o1n his No. 20 Toyota from a suspension issue and needed several pit stops to fix the problem.

On the restart on Lap 18, Allgaier led the way.

On Lap 46, NASCAR called a competition caution so teams could check tire wear. During the pit stops, Majeski was held a lap for passing the pace car before reaching pit road.

On the restart on Lap 55, Hemric held the lead but was quickly passed by Bell for the top spot on Lap 56.

Allgaier and Matt Tifft made contact on Lap 57 which sent Tifft for a spin and also collected Sadler. Both Sadler and Allgaier were forced to pit to check on damage.

Bell led the way on the restart with 29 laps remaining in the first stage.

Earlier in the day Saturday, the car chief for Majeski’s No. 60 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, Zach Marquardt, was ejected from the track after the car failed pre-qualifying inspection three times.

Also, four drivers – J.J. Yeley (driver change), B.J. McLeod (backup car), Lupton (driver change) and Michael Annett (unapproved adjustments) – had to start the race from the rear of the field.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTime
1 18 united_states Ryan Preece  Toyota 300 -
2 7 united_states Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 300 0.856
3 21 united_states Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 300 2.202
4 1 united_states Elliott Sadler  Chevrolet 300 2.711
5 23 united_states Spencer Gallagher  Chevrolet 300 3.047
6 19 united_states Brandon Jones  Toyota 300 3.441
7 9 united_states Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 300 6.566
8 00 united_states Cole Custer  Ford 300 12.294
9 4 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 300 12.656
10 11 united_states Ryan Truex  Chevrolet 300 14.274
11 36 canada Alex Labbé  Chevrolet 300 14.413
12 22 united_states Austin Cindric  Ford 300 16.149
13 42 united_states John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 299 1 lap
14 3 united_states Shane Lee  Chevrolet 299 1 lap
15 38 united_states J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 299 1 lap
16 35 united_states Joey Gase  Chevrolet 299 1 lap
17 0 united_states Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 298 2 laps
18 16 united_states Ryan Reed  Ford 298 2 laps
19 15 united_states Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 298 2 laps
20 78 united_states B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 298 2 laps
21 5 united_states Michael Annett  Chevrolet 297 3 laps
22 90 united_states Josh Williams  Chevrolet 297 3 laps
23 98 united_states Chase Briscoe  Ford 295 5 laps
24 52 united_states David Starr  Chevrolet 295 5 laps
25 76 united_states Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 295 5 laps
26 8 united_states Tommy Joe Martins  Chevrolet 293 7 laps
27 66 united_states Timmy Hill  Dodge 257 43 laps
28 55 united_states Stephen Leicht  Toyota 212 88 laps
29 20 united_states Christopher Bell  Toyota 140 160 laps
30 74 united_states Cody Ware  Chevrolet 140 160 laps
31 28 united_states Dylan Lupton  Ford 133 167 laps
32 45 united_states Josh Bilicki  Toyota 121 179 laps
33 01 united_states Vinnie Miller  Chevrolet 105 195 laps
34 60 united_states Ty Majeski  Ford 98 202 laps
35 2 united_states Matt Tifft  Chevrolet 66 234 laps
36 40 united_states Chad Finchum  Toyota 48 252 laps
37 39 united_states Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 47 253 laps
38 24 united_states Kaz Grala  Ford 26 274 laps
39 93 united_states Jeff Green  Chevrolet 25 275 laps
40 51 united_states Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 4 296 laps
