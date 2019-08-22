Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Preview

Road America/CTMP NASCAR weekend schedule

Aug 22, 2019, 10:37 PM

The complete schedule of on-track action for the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series as they go racing at two different road courses this weekend.

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Road America

Friday, Aug. 23

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

3:35 – 4:55 – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Aug. 24

11:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App live, NBCSN to air it at 1:30 p.m.)

3 p.m. (Green flag at 3:21 p.m.) – Xfinity race; 45 laps/182.16 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Saturday, Aug. 24

9:35 – 10:25 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

11:35 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Sunday, Aug. 25 

9:35 a.m – Truck qualifying  (FS2)

2:30 p.m. (Green flag at 2:43 p.m.) – Truck Series race; 64 laps/157.37 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Road America

Road America

22 Aug - 24 Aug
First Practice Starts in
19 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
35 Seconds

