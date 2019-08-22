Road America/CTMP NASCAR weekend schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Road America

Friday, Aug. 23

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

3:35 – 4:55 – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Aug. 24

11:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App live, NBCSN to air it at 1:30 p.m.)

3 p.m. (Green flag at 3:21 p.m.) – Xfinity race; 45 laps/182.16 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Saturday, Aug. 24

9:35 – 10:25 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

11:35 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Sunday, Aug. 25

9:35 a.m – Truck qualifying (FS2)

2:30 p.m. (Green flag at 2:43 p.m.) – Truck Series race; 64 laps/157.37 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)