Road America/CTMP NASCAR weekend schedule
shares
comments
Aug 22, 2019, 10:37 PM
The complete schedule of on-track action for the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series as they go racing at two different road courses this weekend.
The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).
Road America
Friday, Aug. 23
1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
3:35 – 4:55 – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
Saturday, Aug. 24
11:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App live, NBCSN to air it at 1:30 p.m.)
3 p.m. (Green flag at 3:21 p.m.) – Xfinity race; 45 laps/182.16 miles (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Canadian Tire Motorsports Park
Saturday, Aug. 24
9:35 – 10:25 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)
11:35 – 12:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)
Sunday, Aug. 25
9:35 a.m – Truck qualifying (FS2)
2:30 p.m. (Green flag at 2:43 p.m.) – Truck Series race; 64 laps/157.37 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Road America/CTMP NASCAR weekend schedule
shares
comments
NASCAR XFINITY Next session
22 Aug - 24 Aug
First Practice Starts in
19 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets