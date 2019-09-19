Richmond NASCAR complete weekend schedule
shares
comments
Sep 19, 2019, 11:32 PM
It's a two-day show for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend at Richmond Raceway as Round 1 of the playoffs continue.
The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).
Friday, September 20
9:35 a.m. - 10:55 a.m. Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)
11:35 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. Cup Series practice (NBCSN
1:35 p.m. - 2:25 p.m.Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)
4:35 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports streaming/ NBCSN delayed to 5:00 p.m.)
6:05 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (NBCSN)
7:30 p.m. Xfinity Series race (Green Flag at 7:44 p.m.) (NBCSN)
Saturday, Septemeber 21
6:50 p.m. Cup Series Driver Introductions
7:27:40 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance
7:28:10 p.m. God Bless America
7:30:20 p.m. Invocation
7:31 p.m. National Anthem
7:37:30 p.m. Command
7:44:30 p.m. Green Flag for the Cup Series race (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Richmond NASCAR complete weekend schedule
shares
comments
NASCAR XFINITY Next session
19 Sep - 20 Sep
Final Practice Starts in
13 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets
|
14 NovTickets
|
28 NovTickets