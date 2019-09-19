Richmond NASCAR complete weekend schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, September 20

9:35 a.m. - 10:55 a.m. Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

11:35 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. Cup Series practice (NBCSN

1:35 p.m. - 2:25 p.m.Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

4:35 p.m. Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports streaming/ NBCSN delayed to 5:00 p.m.)

6:05 p.m. MENCS Qualifying (NBCSN)

7:30 p.m. Xfinity Series race (Green Flag at 7:44 p.m.) (NBCSN)

Saturday, Septemeber 21

6:50 p.m. Cup Series Driver Introductions

7:27:40 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance

7:28:10 p.m. God Bless America

7:30:20 p.m. Invocation

7:31 p.m. National Anthem

7:37:30 p.m. Command

7:44:30 p.m. Green Flag for the Cup Series race (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 90)