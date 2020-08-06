Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
12 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
09 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix I
05 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix II
06 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Race 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"

shares
comments
RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 9:34 PM

RC Enerson has considered venturing into NASCAR competition for some time but he certainly picked the direct approach for his debut.

Enerson will compete in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Road America, driving the No. 07 Chevrolet for SS Green Light Racing, his first start in a NASCAR national series event.

The 23-year-old part-time IndyCar Series driver and 2014 U.S. F2000 Winterfest champion, however, has never taken a lap in a stock car. His first lap in SS Green Light Racing’s Chevy will come in Saturday’s pace laps.

He has had the benefit of some NASCAR iRacing competition but he’s well aware that is no replacement for actual track time.

“I’ve always been in interested in racing in NASCAR. Obviously there are a lot of things about NASCAR racing that I’m not familiar with and I didn’t grow up in that culture, things like how much contact there is,” Enerson told Motorsport.com.

“I’ve only driven open-wheel where contact is a ‘no-go’ or you’re going to break the car in half. It’s going to be a completely new experience. But you give a driver four wheels and an engine and they’ll want to drive.

“It’s a little intimidating, especially with the random draw we start mid-pack (24th). I better figure some things out just on the pace laps like getting comfortable with the shifter and how the brakes feel. I’m going to make sure I tell the guy starting behind me I’m probably going to be braking a little bit early.”

Enerson’s most recent IndyCar start came last season, when he finish 17th at Mid-Ohio driving for Carlin Racing. Enerson currently works as the lead race series instructor at the Lucas Oil School of Racing, which will sponsor his car in Saturday’s NASCAR race.

“I’ve talked to James Davison, I’ve talked to Connor Daly, talked to a few people who have driven the NASCAR cars and they’ve given me a few tricks on the dos and do-nots as compared to an IndyCar,” Enerson said.

“It’s going to be a quick learning curve, that’s for sure. I hope to take it through the first couple corners and the first couple laps and learn the car, figure things out and then race from then on.”

Right now, Enerson’s NASCAR race is a “one and done” deal but he said if things go well Saturday, more opportunities could arise.

Asked what he would consider a successful debut, Enerson said: “As long we make it to the finish line without going a lap down, overall I think that will be a success. Obviously, you always shoot to win no matter what racing you’re doing, but I have realistic expectations with no practice, no qualifying in a car I’ve never drive before.

“It’s going to be quite an experience but I think a lot of fun.”

 
NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs

Previous article

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers R.C. Enerson
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"

Which drivers are eligible to be F1 reserves?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Which drivers are eligible to be F1 reserves?

Latest news

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news
24m

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs

NASCAR penalizes Labbe team for violation of no-testing policy
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NASCAR penalizes Labbe team for violation of no-testing policy

NASCAR halts Labbe SCCA test after failure to get prior approval
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NASCAR halts Labbe SCCA test after failure to get prior approval

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

2
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs

4
Formula 1

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee

5
Formula 1

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021

Latest news

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"
NSXF

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs
NAS

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs

NASCAR penalizes Labbe team for violation of no-testing policy
NSXF

NASCAR penalizes Labbe team for violation of no-testing policy

NASCAR halts Labbe SCCA test after failure to get prior approval
NSXF

NASCAR halts Labbe SCCA test after failure to get prior approval

Earl Bamber to make NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Daytona RC
NSXF

Earl Bamber to make NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Daytona RC

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.