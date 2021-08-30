Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Justin Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race with dramatic 3-wide pass
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

Rajah Caruth secures part-time Xfinity ride for 2022

By:

Rising star Rajah Caruth will run part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022.

Rajah Caruth secures part-time Xfinity ride for 2022

Tommy Joe Martins has partnered with Caesar Bacarella to form Alpha Prime Racing for next season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The two will share the ride for various races, while also adding Rajah Caruth to the lineup.

Caruth's schedule behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro will include at least three races (Dover, Martinsville and Richmond). Martins will run about 10-15 races himself.

“Rajah is the future for us,” Martins said in a release from Rev Racing (Caruth's ARCA team). “I’ve had the privilege of getting to know him and his dad, Roger, over the last few months and they are exactly the type of people we want to be a part of Alpha Prime Racing. Rajah has his whole career in front of him. I’m just honored they trust us to be one of his first steps.”

Caruth, 19, is a member of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program and currently competes full-time in the ARCA East Series. In seven starts, he's scored two top-fives and four top-tens. 

The Washington D.C. native will also run the national ARCA division full-time in 2022, continuing with Rev Racing. He finished ninth in his ARCA Racing Series debut at Iowa earlier this year.

shares
comments

Related video

Justin Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race with dramatic 3-wide pass

Previous article

Justin Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race with dramatic 3-wide pass
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the F1 Belgian Grand Prix

1 h
2
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

1 d
3
Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

2 d
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"

1 d
5
Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

10 h
Latest news
Rajah Caruth secures part-time Xfinity ride for 2022
NSXF

Rajah Caruth secures part-time Xfinity ride for 2022

1 h
Justin Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race with dramatic 3-wide pass
Video Inside
NSXF

Justin Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race with dramatic 3-wide pass

Aug 28, 2021
Friday night's Daytona Xfinity race postponed by weather
NSXF

Friday night's Daytona Xfinity race postponed by weather

Aug 28, 2021
Dylan Lupton to compete in Xfinity and Trucks this season
NSXF

Dylan Lupton to compete in Xfinity and Trucks this season

Aug 26, 2021
Allmendinger wins wild Michigan Xfinity race in three OTs
Video Inside
NSXF

Allmendinger wins wild Michigan Xfinity race in three OTs

Aug 21, 2021
Latest videos
Justin Haley squeezes out a win over teammates at Daytona 01:01
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 28, 2021

Justin Haley squeezes out a win over teammates at Daytona

Emotional Haley credits Kaulig Racing’s plan for win at Daytona 01:41
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 28, 2021

Emotional Haley credits Kaulig Racing’s plan for win at Daytona

Myatt Snider gets loose, starts pileup at Michigan 02:34
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 23, 2021

Myatt Snider gets loose, starts pileup at Michigan

NASCAR Xfinity Series begins race at Michigan 00:50
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 23, 2021

NASCAR Xfinity Series begins race at Michigan

Ty Gibbs spins to bring out caution during NASCAR Overtime at Michigan 02:07
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 23, 2021

Ty Gibbs spins to bring out caution during NASCAR Overtime at Michigan

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set Daytona II
NASCAR Cup

2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

Landon Cassill to make NASCAR Cup Series return at Daytona Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Landon Cassill to make NASCAR Cup Series return at Daytona

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Trending Today

Ten things we learned from the F1 Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the F1 Belgian Grand Prix

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP race call "on the chin"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP race call "on the chin"

Fernando Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: Decision to award F1 points for Belgian GP "shocking"

Latest news

Rajah Caruth secures part-time Xfinity ride for 2022
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Rajah Caruth secures part-time Xfinity ride for 2022

Justin Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race with dramatic 3-wide pass
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Justin Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race with dramatic 3-wide pass

Friday night's Daytona Xfinity race postponed by weather
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Friday night's Daytona Xfinity race postponed by weather

Dylan Lupton to compete in Xfinity and Trucks this season
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Dylan Lupton to compete in Xfinity and Trucks this season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.