Rain forces cancellation of Xfinity and Truck qualifying

Rain throughout the day on Friday forced NASCAR to cancel qualifying for both the Xfinity and Truck Series at Atlanta.

The starting lineup will be set by the rule book, putting Sammy Smith on pole for the NXS race with teammate John-Hunter Nemechek alongside. Dawson Cram in the No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet will miss the race.

On the Truck side, reigning series champion Zane Smith will lead the field to the green flag with Ty Majeski alongside. No drivers missed the field.

Cup Series qualifying will take place on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. EST, followed by the Truck race at 2 p.m. EST. The Xfinity race will take place at 5 p.m. EST.

NASCAR Xfinity Lineup

NASCAR Truck Lineup