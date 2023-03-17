Rain forces cancellation of Xfinity and Truck qualifying
Rain has forced the cancellation of NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The starting lineup will be set by the rule book, putting Sammy Smith on pole for the NXS race with teammate John-Hunter Nemechek alongside. Dawson Cram in the No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet will miss the race.
On the Truck side, reigning series champion Zane Smith will lead the field to the green flag with Ty Majeski alongside. No drivers missed the field.
Cup Series qualifying will take place on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. EST, followed by the Truck race at 2 p.m. EST. The Xfinity race will take place at 5 p.m. EST.
NASCAR Xfinity Lineup
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|1
|18
|Sammy Smith
|Toyota
|2
|20
|John-Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|3
|21
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|4
|19
|Ryan Truex
|Toyota
|5
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Ford
|6
|16
|Chandler Smith
|Chevrolet
|7
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Chevrolet
|8
|00
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|9
|8
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|10
|1
|Sam Mayer
|Chevrolet
|11
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|12
|25
|Brett Moffitt
|Ford
|13
|48
|Parker Kligerman
|Chevrolet
|14
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|Ford
|15
|78
|Anthony Alfredo
|Chevrolet
|16
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Chevrolet
|17
|31
|Parker Retzlaff
|Chevrolet
|18
|10
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|19
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|20
|02
|Kyle Weatherman
|Chevrolet
|21
|9
|Brandon Jones
|Chevrolet
|22
|92
|Josh Williams
|Chevrolet
|23
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Chevrolet
|24
|43
|Ryan Ellis
|Chevrolet
|25
|24
|Connor Mosack
|Toyota
|26
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|Ford
|27
|38
|Joe Graf Jr.
|Ford
|28
|26
|Kaz Grala
|Toyota
|29
|6
|Brennan Poole
|Chevrolet
|30
|45
|Sage Karam
|Chevrolet
|31
|44
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Chevrolet
|32
|35
|Patrick Emerling
|Ford
|33
|53
|Joey Gase
|Chevrolet
|34
|4
|Garrett Smithley
|Chevrolet
|35
|08
|Gray Gaulding
|Chevrolet
|36
|07
|Blaine Perkins
|Chevrolet
|37
|91
|Chad Chastain
|Chevrolet
|38
|66
|Caesar Bacarella
|Chevrolet
NASCAR Truck Lineup
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|1
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|2
|98
|Ty Majeski
|Ford
|3
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Ford
|4
|19
|Christian Eckes
|Chevrolet
|5
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|6
|11
|Corey Heim
|Toyota
|7
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|Chevrolet
|8
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Ford
|9
|4
|Chase Purdy
|Chevrolet
|10
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Chevrolet
|11
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Toyota
|12
|35
|Jake Garcia
|Chevrolet
|13
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Toyota
|14
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Toyota
|15
|9
|Colby Howard
|Chevrolet
|16
|5
|Dean Thompson
|Toyota
|17
|51
|Jack Wood
|Chevrolet
|18
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|19
|43
|Daniel Dye
|Chevrolet
|20
|2
|Nicholas Sanchez
|Chevrolet
|21
|45
|Alan Lawless
|Chevrolet
|22
|24
|Rajah Caruth
|Chevrolet
|23
|1
|Layne Riggs
|Toyota
|24
|17
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|25
|02
|Kris Wright
|Chevrolet
|26
|33
|Mason Massey
|Ford
|27
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|28
|22
|Josh Reaume
|Ford
|29
|04
|Kaden Honeycutt
|Ford
|30
|41
|Bayley Currey
|Chevrolet
|31
|20
|Mason Maggio
|Chevrolet
|32
|13
|Hailie Deegan
|Ford
|33
|32
|Bret Holmes
|Chevrolet
|34
|46
|Akinori Ogata
|Toyota
|35
|30
|Ryan Vargas
|Toyota
|36
|34
|Keith McGee
|Ford
