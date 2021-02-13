Top events
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Qualifying report

Rain cancels Xfinity qualifying at Daytona, Cindric on pole

shares
comments
Rain cancels Xfinity qualifying at Daytona, Cindric on pole
By:

NASCAR canceled the Xfinity Series’ first qualifying session of the 2021 season due to persistent rain at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

All three national series were are only going to see limited number of qualifying sessions this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With qualifying canceled, reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric will start from the pole in Saturday’s season opener, which is scheduled for a 5 p.m. ET start barring any additional weather delays.

The National Weather Service calls for a 60 percent chance of rain this afternoon, dropping to 20 percent this evening.

Justin Allgaier will line up second, Justin Haley third, Riley Herbst fourth and Noah Gragson rounds out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Brandon Jones, Jeb Burton, Harrison Burton, Josh Berry and Michael Annett.

With no qualifying, five drivers failed to make the field – Chris Cockrum, Ronnie Bassett Jr., Mario Gosselin, Tyler Reddick and Jordan Anderson, who finished second in Friday night’s Truck Series season opener at Daytona.

