Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
NASCAR XFINITY / Iowa II / Breaking news

Pete Shepherd to make NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in Iowa

shares
comments
Pete Shepherd to make NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in Iowa
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
Jul 27, 2018, 7:35 PM

Pete Shepherd III will be making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Iowa Speedway in the U.S. Cellular 250 Presented by The Rasmussen Group for JP Motorsports.

When the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway takes the green flag on Saturday the field will feature a pair of Canadians in the field for the second consecutive weekend.

It will mark Shepherd’s first time back to Iowa Speedway since 2006 when he ran the USAC Silver Crown Series event for Carl Edwards/RE Technologies Racing, finishing 3rd.

“The opportunity arose when Michael from JP Motorsports contacted me Sunday while my wife and I were watching the Cup race on TV.  The seat was open and it was an opportunity that I was more than happy to accept. Michael has been a great resource and very helpful in this time crunch situation.”

Shepherd will be running the No. 55 National Exhaust/ Connell Construction /driven4communications Toyota for team owner’s Jerry and Phyllis Hattaway.

“I can’t thank Jerry Hattaway enough for this opportunity.  He has made this whole process seamless and I can’t wait to get in the car for Friday’s practice.  The goal for this weekend is to get more laps under my belt and to maximize points for the 55 team.  I have always run limited schedules and I took a few years off of racing, so I want to get as much seat time as possible this year.”

Shepherd has already competed in three NASCAR Pinty’s Series races in Canada this season for veteran car owner Dave Jacombs and has scored three top-10 finishes with a season-best of eighth at Autodrome Chaudiere last month.

 

 

Next NASCAR XFINITY article
Will Christopher Bell make it three in a row this weekend at Iowa?

Previous article

Will Christopher Bell make it three in a row this weekend at Iowa?

Next article

Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs suspended from Iowa race

Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs suspended from Iowa race

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Iowa II
Location Iowa Speedway
Drivers Pete Shepherd
Teams JP Motorsports
Author Tim Southers
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Xfinity series race: Bristol in 15 16:41
NASCAR XFINITY

Xfinity series race: Bristol in 15

Fantasy fastlane: Bristol pre-race update 01:26
NASCAR XFINITY

Fantasy fastlane: Bristol pre-race update

News in depth
Christopher Bell takes Xfinity win in thrilling finish at Iowa
NASCAR XFINITY

Christopher Bell takes Xfinity win in thrilling finish at Iowa

Will Christopher Bell make it three in a row this weekend at Iowa?
NASCAR XFINITY

Will Christopher Bell make it three in a row this weekend at Iowa?

Bell
NASCAR XFINITY

Bell "loves" racing against Cup regulars in Xfinity

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.