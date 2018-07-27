Pete Shepherd to make NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in Iowa

When the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway takes the green flag on Saturday the field will feature a pair of Canadians in the field for the second consecutive weekend.

It will mark Shepherd’s first time back to Iowa Speedway since 2006 when he ran the USAC Silver Crown Series event for Carl Edwards/RE Technologies Racing, finishing 3rd.

“The opportunity arose when Michael from JP Motorsports contacted me Sunday while my wife and I were watching the Cup race on TV. The seat was open and it was an opportunity that I was more than happy to accept. Michael has been a great resource and very helpful in this time crunch situation.”

Shepherd will be running the No. 55 National Exhaust/ Connell Construction /driven4communications Toyota for team owner’s Jerry and Phyllis Hattaway.

“I can’t thank Jerry Hattaway enough for this opportunity. He has made this whole process seamless and I can’t wait to get in the car for Friday’s practice. The goal for this weekend is to get more laps under my belt and to maximize points for the 55 team. I have always run limited schedules and I took a few years off of racing, so I want to get as much seat time as possible this year.”

Shepherd has already competed in three NASCAR Pinty’s Series races in Canada this season for veteran car owner Dave Jacombs and has scored three top-10 finishes with a season-best of eighth at Autodrome Chaudiere last month.