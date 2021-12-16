Our Motorsports expands, reveals new driver lineup
Our Motorsports will run three full-time entries in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship, keeping Brett Moffitt and adding two new drivers to their lineup.
The team has just completed its second year in the Xfinity Series, scoring six top-fives and 24 top-tens. Moffitt delivered the team their best result in the season-opener at Daytona, placing second in the race.
In 2022, Moffitt will have two new teammates. Jeb Burton will move over from Kaulig Racing while Anthony Alfredo comes back to NXS after a full season of racing at the Cup level.
“We are very excited about the plans we have put in place for the 2022 race season. We continue to expand on the foundation built in our first two seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This combination of experienced drivers and crew members will make Our Motorsports a contender each weekend,” said team owner, Chris Our.
Jeff Hensley will serve as Moffitt’s crew chief as the 2018 CWTS champion looks to score his maiden NXS victory in 2022.
“I’m really excited to be back with Our Motorsports in 2022. Chris Our has been a great team owner to work with the past two seasons and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with him. The foundation this team has built over the past couple of years has everyone in the shop motivated to take the next step in becoming a playoff team in ‘22,” said Moffitt.
Brett Moffitt, Our Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Fr8Auctions
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Burton, the son of former Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton, earned his first NXS victory this past year and will be making his 77th career start at Daytona in February. Chad Walter will be atop the pit box.
“I am very excited to get to work. I can’t thank Mr. Our and his whole family enough. I want to build something special here and win races for Our Motosports. I appreciate this opportunity as it means the world to me and my family. I signed a multi year deal and plan to build strong partnerships with our partners and compete for wins and championships.” said Burton.
Alfredo has 19 previous starts in the Xfinity Series, scoring two top-fives and nine top-tens. He joined Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series for 2021, placing 30th in the standings and he finished as high as 10th at Talladega. Veteran Pat Tryson has been named his crew chief.
“I am very excited to return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full time with Our Motorsports. The team has accomplished a lot in a short time and I am excited to be a part of helping them continue to grow. I'm very thankful for the opportunity and ready to make the most of it,” said Alfredo.
Additionally, the team will relocate to Welcome, North Carolina.