Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
First Practice in
23 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 2 in
05 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Noah Gragson set to cash in on "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity"

shares
comments
Noah Gragson set to cash in on "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity"
By:
Feb 20, 2020, 8:57 PM

The 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is off to a rousing start for Noah Gragson but the biggest party may be yet to come.

Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro celebrates his victory
Race winner Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro celebrates his win
Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro celebrates his win
Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro celebrates his win
Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Gragson, 21, earned his first career series win last weekend in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, joining a distinguished list of JR Motorsports drivers who have together won the event seven times.

If that wasn’t a confidence builder enough, thanks to a change in the 2020 schedule, the series’ next stop this weekend is at Las Vegas, Gragson’s hometown, and where he has found much success in his racing career.

Read Also:

“It’s huge. It’s huge not only going to Vegas but to be able to spend quality time with my family and get the win here early on in the season, first race of the year,” Gragson said. “We're locked into the playoffs.

“We’ve got five playoff points and some good points throughout the race. We scored points in all three of the stages (of the race). I’m really proud of this team.

“I’m really proud to be able to go back to Vegas. I’ve got some friends and family there. I’m going to spend some quality time with my family and try and get prepared.”

Following his first series win at Daytona last weekend, Gragson is looking to become just the fourth different driver to win the first two races of a Xfinity season; joining Dale Earnhardt (1986: Daytona, Rockingham), Chad Little (1995: Daytona, Rockingham) and Tony Stewart (2008: Daytona, California).

Gragson has made two series starts at Las Vegas, earning one top-five (third in this race last season) and two top-10 finishes. His average finish at Vegas is 4.5 – series-best among drivers entered in this weekend’s race.

After struggling through a difficult first fulltime season in the Xfinity Series last year, Gragson put in extra effort – both on the track and off – in preparation for his second season.

Even before his reached Victory Lane, his crew chief, Dave Elenz, lauded his driver’s performance in the event during an in-race interview from the team’s pit box.

“The time is now; the opportunity is now. I just need to execute here this year, and it’s a big year for me. I have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try and be the best I can be,” he said.

“I know when I lay my head down at night, if I feel like I've done all the reps in the gym, I've prepared the best I could, I'm spending good quality time with my team, if I feel like I've done everything to the best I can with no regrets, then no matter the result, you can’t control the results necessarily, you can just control what you can do.

“If I feel like I can do everything possible to make me better and lay my head down at night, then I’ll be satisfied regardless of the results.”

Gragson has had a solid NASCAR career thus far but with several top-level rides available next season in the Cup Series, a strong sophomore season in Xfinity could determine whether his name enters those conversations.

“I know for sure where his heart is and where his mind is on his craft and that he wants it badly and that he wants to do what he needs to do and work hard to be successful,” team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. said of Gragson.

“He’s very young, and I was disappointed with last year, and I think he was, too, and we certainly had had a lot of success with Dave and that program, but it just was a tough year for whatever reason.

“This year will have its ups and downs just like they all do, and we'll work with Noah to try to give him the best opportunity to succeed.”

Next article
Noah Gragson earns first Xfinity Series win at Daytona

Previous article

Noah Gragson earns first Xfinity Series win at Daytona
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Noah Gragson
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

20 Feb - 22 Feb
Final Practice Starts in
21 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
02 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Using Mercedes DAS like “running in flip-flops” – Vettel

2h
2
Formula 1

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal

3h
3
Formula 1

Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates, direct from Barcelona

1h
4
Formula 1

Raikkonen tops second day of F1 testing

5
Formula 1

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona

Latest news

Noah Gragson set to cash in on "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity"
NSXF

Noah Gragson set to cash in on "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity"

Noah Gragson earns first Xfinity Series win at Daytona
NSXF

Noah Gragson earns first Xfinity Series win at Daytona

NASCAR hits Timmy Hill's Xfinity Series team with big penalty
NSXF

NASCAR hits Timmy Hill's Xfinity Series team with big penalty

Two of Kaulig Racing's three cars DNQ from Xfinity race
NSXF

Two of Kaulig Racing's three cars DNQ from Xfinity race

Chase Briscoe believes 2020 will be his 'make-or-break' season
NSXF

Chase Briscoe believes 2020 will be his 'make-or-break' season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.