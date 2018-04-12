Noah Gragson to make Xfinity Series debut with Joe Gibbs Racing

Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next weekend at Richmond, Va.

The race will be one of three consecutive starts Gragson, 19, will make in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota. He will also compete at Talladega, Ala., and Dover, Del.

Switch has been named the primary sponsor for all three spring races with Gragson.

This is Gragson’s second full-time season at Kyle Busch Motorsports competing in the Truck series. He has one win, six top-five and 15 top-10 finishes in 29 races with KBM. His first series win came at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last fall.

"I'm fortunate and very honored to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut for Joe Gibbs Racing at Richmond Raceway," Gragson said. "JGR is known for building fast race cars and I'm excited to get behind the wheel of the No. 18 Switch Toyota Camry and prove to everyone that my skillset is ready for the next level.

“My plan is to not just make my NXS debut, but to also run up front in each race and make a name for myself.”