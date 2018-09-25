Noah Gragson to replace Sadler at JR Motorsports in 2019

JR Motorsports announced Tuesday that Gragson, 20, has agreed to a multi-year deal to take over as fulltime driver for its No. 1 Chevrolet next season, replacing veteran Elliott Sadler, who announced he is retiring from fulltime competition at season’s end.

“Noah’s proven himself quite a competitor over the last two seasons in the Truck Series,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “He’s also impressed during a handful of races in the Xfinity Series and a lot of folks have taken notice.

“He brings the talent, energy and enthusiasm we’re looking for, and we’re glad to have him on board. With Noah’s addition, JRM has struck a healthy balance of youth and experience as we plan for the team’s future.”

In two seasons with Kyle Busch Motorsports, Gragson has two wins, 10 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes with eight poles. Currently, Gragson is fourth in the series playoff standings.

Earlier this year, Gragson added three Xfinity starts with Joe Gibbs Racing to his racing resume. In three starts, he finished with two top-fives, three top-10s and an average finish of 4.3 in those events.

“Having the opportunity to drive for JRM and the No. 1 team next year is a dream come true,” Gragson said. “I’d like to personally thank Dale Jr., Kelley, Chevrolet and everyone at JRM for allowing me to compete for a championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I’d also like to thank my sponsors, my management team and my family, because none of this would be possible if it wasn’t for their support along the way.

“It will be an honor to follow in Elliott Sadler’s footsteps and I’m thrilled to be joining such a successful race team. Elliott and Dale Jr. have done so much for the sport over the years and I hope I can do my part to help take it to the next level. Overall, I’m excited, humbled and extremely appreciative for everyone helping this dream come to fruition.”

Gragson’s background also includes six victories in K&N Pro Series West and East through two years of competition (2015-16).

The team said further details of Gragson’s sponsorship and who will compromise his crew will be announced at a later date.