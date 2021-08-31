Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

Noah Gragson to return to JR Motorsports Xfinity ride in 2022

By:

Noah Gragson will return to JR Motorsports in 2022, marking his third consecutive season with the organization in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Noah Gragson to return to JR Motorsports Xfinity ride in 2022

Gragson, 23, will continue to drive JRM’s No. 9 Chevrolet next season and Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber Camo and Black Rifle Coffee will continues as his team’s sponsors.

The Las Vegas native has a pair of victories – at Daytona and Bristol, Tenn. – since joining JRM. He is winless so far this season but eighth in the series standings and on track to once again make the playoffs.

“Johnny Morris believed in me enough to put Bass Pro Shops on my car to start the 2020 season, and it paid off with victory the first time out,” Gragson said. “It was special to stand in Victory Lane at Daytona with Johnny right beside me.

“We still have a lot to accomplish this season but I’m looking forward to battling for a series championship again in 2022.”

Gragson has two career wins in the Truck Series and finished second in the series standings with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

He has 92 career starts in the Xfinity Series with two wins, 36 top-five and 64 top-10 finishes and has made the playoffs each season he’s been with JR Motorsports.

Gragson won three of the four Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonuses this season, pushing his career total to four. JRM has won 17 of the bonus prizes over the program’s history.

Jim Utter
