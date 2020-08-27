Top events
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Noah Gragson to remain with JR Motorsports for 2021

shares
comments
Noah Gragson to remain with JR Motorsports for 2021
By:

Noah Gragson will return in 2021 for this third fulltime NASCAR Xfinity Series season at JR Motorsports.

Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Switch
Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber Camo
Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops/BRCC
Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide Children's
Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Noah Gragson, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops/BRCC

Gragson, 22, offered a hint of a new deal on Wednesday, posting a tweet that included nothing other than an emoji of a pen.

 

The deal was announced through a video posted by the team, featuring Kelly Earnhardt and Gragson.

 

Gragson is enjoying his most successful NASCAR season. He has two wins in the Xfinity Series this year in the No. 9 Chevrolet, is already locked into the playoffs and is ranked third in the series standings.

Following his second-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in June which netted him the $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus, Gragson said he was “fighting for a job” as he had no deal yet in place beyond 2020.

“I don’t really know what I’m going to do next year. With that being said, I’m putting everything I got into it, both on and off the race track, trying to stay motivated and positive,” he said.

In two seasons in the Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports, the Las Vegas native amassed two wins and won nine poles. He also won a total of seven wins in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West (now ARCA East and West)

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Noah Gragson
Teams JR Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

