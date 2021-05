Gragson finished fourth in Saturday’s race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway but was the highest finishing driver among the four eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus. Gragson had won the previous two bonuses, collecting $200,000.

With the disqualification, Gragson receives last-place points, must forfeit the bonus and bonus is awarded to the second-highest finishing eligible driver at Darlington, which was A.J. Allmendinger.

According to NASCAR, Gragson’s car was disqualified for violating the rule, “All suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel.”

With Gragson’s disqualification, the new drivers eligible for the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus next weekend at Dover, Del., are Allmendinger, Saturday’s race winner Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones.

NASCAR officials said that the No. 9 JR Motorsports team can appeal the penalty but there was no immediate response from the team as to whether it would.

Read Also: Justin Allgaier tops Berry for Darlington Xfinity win in OT

shares