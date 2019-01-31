NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series 2019 start times released
NASCAR has released the start times for the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
Below is the complete NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedules with the network, start time and radio affiliate.
Notable changes include the moving of the Xfinity Series regular season finale at Las Vegas and the Texas playoff race to primetime slots. In the Truck Series, both the Iowa and Gateway events have been pushed to later times in the evening.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
|
DATE
|
RACE
|
NETWORK
|
RACE START (ET)
|
RADIO
|
Sat, Feb 16, 2019
|
Daytona
|
FS1
|
2:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Feb 23, 2019
|
Atlanta
|
FS1
|
2:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sat, Mar 02, 2019
|
Las Vegas
|
FS1
|
4:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sat, Mar 09, 2019
|
ISM Raceway
|
FS1
|
4:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Mar 16, 2019
|
California
|
FS1
|
5:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Mar 30, 2019
|
Texas
|
FS1
|
1:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sat, Apr 06, 2019
|
Bristol
|
FS1
|
1:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Fri, Apr 12, 2019
|
Richmond
|
FS1
|
7:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Apr 27, 2019
|
Talladega
|
FS1
|
1:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, May 04, 2019
|
Dover
|
FS1
|
1:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, May 25, 2019
|
Charlotte
|
FS1
|
1:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sat, Jun 01, 2019
|
Pocono
|
FS1
|
1:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Jun 08, 2019
|
Michigan
|
FS1
|
1:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Jun 16, 2019
|
Iowa
|
FS1
|
5:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Jun 29, 2019
|
Chicagoland
|
NBCSN
|
3:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Fri, Jul 05, 2019
|
Daytona
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Fri, Jul 12, 2019
|
Kentucky
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
PRN
|
Sat, Jul 20, 2019
|
New Hampshire
|
NBCSN
|
4:00 PM
|
PRN
|
Sat, Jul 27, 2019
|
Iowa
|
NBCSN
|
5:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Aug 03, 2019
|
Watkins Glen
|
NBC
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Aug 10, 2019
|
Mid-Ohio
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Fri, Aug 16, 2019
|
Bristol
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
PRN
|
Sat, Aug 24, 2019
|
Road America
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Aug 31, 2019
|
Darlington
|
NBC
|
4:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Sep 07, 2019
|
Indianapolis
|
NBCSN
|
4:00 PM
|
ISM
|
Sat, Sep 14, 2019
|
Las Vegas
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
PRN
|
Fri, Sep 20, 2019
|
Richmond
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Sep 28, 2019
|
Charlotte
|
NBCSN
|
3:30 PM
|
PRN
|
Sat, Oct 05, 2019
|
Dover
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Oct 19, 2019
|
Kansas
|
NBC
|
3:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Nov 02, 2019
|
Texas
|
NBCSN
|
8:30 PM
|
PRN
|
Sat, Nov 09, 2019
|
ISM Raceway
|
NBC
|
3:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Nov 16, 2019
|
Homestead-Miami
|
NBCSN
|
3:30 PM
|
MRN
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series
|
DATE
|
RACE
|
NETWORK
|
RACE START (ET)
|
RADIO
|
Fri, Feb 15, 2019
|
Daytona
|
FS1
|
7:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Feb 23, 2019
|
Atlanta
|
FS1
|
4:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Fri, Mar 01, 2019
|
Las Vegas
|
FS1
|
9:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Mar 23, 2019
|
Martinsville
|
FOX
|
2:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Fri, Mar 29, 2019
|
Texas
|
FS1
|
9:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Fri, May 03, 2019
|
Dover
|
FS1
|
5:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Fri, May 10, 2019
|
Kansas
|
FS1
|
8:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Fri, May 17, 2019
|
Charlotte
|
FS1
|
8:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Fri, Jun 07, 2019
|
Texas
|
FS1
|
9:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Jun 15, 2019
|
Iowa
|
FS1
|
8:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Jun 22, 2019
|
Gateway
|
FS1
|
10:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Fri, Jun 28, 2019
|
Chicagoland
|
FS1
|
9:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Thu, Jul 11, 2019
|
Kentucky
|
FS1
|
7:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Jul 27, 2019
|
Pocono
|
FOX
|
1:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Thu, Aug 01, 2019
|
Eldora
|
FS1
|
9:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Aug 10, 2019
|
Michigan
|
FS1
|
1:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Thu, Aug 15, 2019
|
Bristol
|
FS1
|
8:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sun, Aug 25, 2019
|
CTMP
|
FS1
|
2:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Fri, Sep 13, 2019
|
Las Vegas
|
FS1
|
9:00 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Oct 12, 2019
|
Talladega
|
FS1
|
1:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Sat, Oct 26, 2019
|
Martinsville
|
FS1
|
1:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Fri, Nov 08, 2019
|
ISM Raceway
|
FS1
|
8:30 PM
|
MRN
|
Fri, Nov 15, 2019
|
Homestead-Miami
|
FS1
|
8:00 PM
|
MRN
