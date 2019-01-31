Sign in
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series 2019 start times released

NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series 2019 start times released
9m ago

NASCAR has released the start times for the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford and Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota lead at the start
Pit action
Ryan Preece, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and Kyle Benjamin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota green flag start
Race action
Start: Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota leads
Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota leads Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota at the start
Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski Racing Ford and Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing Toyota green flag start
Race action

Below is the complete NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedules with the network, start time and radio affiliate.

Notable changes include the moving of the Xfinity Series regular season finale at Las Vegas and the Texas playoff race to primetime slots. In the Truck Series, both the Iowa and Gateway events have been pushed to later times in the evening.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

DATE

RACE

NETWORK

RACE START (ET)

RADIO

Sat, Feb 16, 2019

Daytona

FS1

2:30 PM

MRN

Sat, Feb 23, 2019

Atlanta

FS1

2:00 PM

PRN

Sat, Mar 02, 2019

Las Vegas

FS1

4:00 PM

PRN

Sat, Mar 09, 2019

ISM Raceway

FS1

4:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Mar 16, 2019

California

FS1

5:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Mar 30, 2019

Texas

FS1

1:00 PM

PRN

Sat, Apr 06, 2019

Bristol

FS1

1:00 PM

PRN

Fri, Apr 12, 2019

Richmond

FS1

7:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Apr 27, 2019

Talladega

FS1

1:00 PM

MRN

Sat, May 04, 2019

Dover

FS1

1:30 PM

MRN

Sat, May 25, 2019

Charlotte

FS1

1:00 PM

PRN

Sat, Jun 01, 2019

Pocono

FS1

1:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Jun 08, 2019

Michigan

FS1

1:30 PM

MRN

Sun, Jun 16, 2019

Iowa

FS1

5:30 PM

MRN

Sat, Jun 29, 2019

Chicagoland

NBCSN

3:30 PM

MRN

Fri, Jul 05, 2019

Daytona

NBCSN

7:30 PM

MRN

Fri, Jul 12, 2019

Kentucky

NBCSN

7:30 PM

PRN

Sat, Jul 20, 2019

New Hampshire

NBCSN

4:00 PM

PRN

Sat, Jul 27, 2019

Iowa

NBCSN

5:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Aug 03, 2019

Watkins Glen

NBC

3:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Aug 10, 2019

Mid-Ohio

NBCSN

3:00 PM

MRN

Fri, Aug 16, 2019

Bristol

NBCSN

7:30 PM

PRN

Sat, Aug 24, 2019

Road America

NBCSN

3:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Aug 31, 2019

Darlington

NBC

4:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Sep 07, 2019

Indianapolis

NBCSN

4:00 PM

ISM

Sat, Sep 14, 2019

Las Vegas

NBCSN

7:30 PM

PRN

Fri, Sep 20, 2019

Richmond

NBCSN

7:30 PM

MRN

Sat, Sep 28, 2019

Charlotte

NBCSN

3:30 PM

PRN

Sat, Oct 05, 2019

Dover

NBCSN

3:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Oct 19, 2019

Kansas

NBC

3:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Nov 02, 2019

Texas

NBCSN

8:30 PM

PRN

Sat, Nov 09, 2019

ISM Raceway

NBC

3:30 PM

MRN

Sat, Nov 16, 2019

Homestead-Miami

NBCSN

3:30 PM

MRN

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

DATE

RACE

NETWORK

RACE START (ET)

RADIO

Fri, Feb 15, 2019

Daytona

FS1

7:30 PM

MRN

Sat, Feb 23, 2019

Atlanta

FS1

4:30 PM

MRN

Fri, Mar 01, 2019

Las Vegas

FS1

9:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Mar 23, 2019

Martinsville

FOX

2:00 PM

MRN

Fri, Mar 29, 2019

Texas

FS1

9:00 PM

MRN

Fri, May 03, 2019

Dover

FS1

5:00 PM

MRN

Fri, May 10, 2019

Kansas

FS1

8:30 PM

MRN

Fri, May 17, 2019

Charlotte

FS1

8:30 PM

MRN

Fri, Jun 07, 2019

Texas

FS1

9:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Jun 15, 2019

Iowa

FS1

8:30 PM

MRN

Sat, Jun 22, 2019

Gateway

FS1

10:00 PM

MRN

Fri, Jun 28, 2019

Chicagoland

FS1

9:00 PM

MRN

Thu, Jul 11, 2019

Kentucky

FS1

7:30 PM

MRN

Sat, Jul 27, 2019

Pocono

FOX

1:00 PM

MRN

Thu, Aug 01, 2019

Eldora

FS1

9:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Aug 10, 2019

Michigan

FS1

1:00 PM

MRN

Thu, Aug 15, 2019

Bristol

FS1

8:30 PM

MRN

Sun, Aug 25, 2019

CTMP

FS1

2:30 PM

MRN

Fri, Sep 13, 2019

Las Vegas

FS1

9:00 PM

MRN

Sat, Oct 12, 2019

Talladega

FS1

1:30 PM

MRN

Sat, Oct 26, 2019

Martinsville

FS1

1:30 PM

MRN

Fri, Nov 08, 2019

ISM Raceway

FS1

8:30 PM

MRN

Fri, Nov 15, 2019

Homestead-Miami

FS1

8:00 PM

MRN
NASCAR Mailbag: Will Jimmie Johnson rebound in 2019?

NASCAR Mailbag: Will Jimmie Johnson rebound in 2019?
