NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series 2019 start times released

Below is the complete NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedules with the network, start time and radio affiliate.

Notable changes include the moving of the Xfinity Series regular season finale at Las Vegas and the Texas playoff race to primetime slots. In the Truck Series, both the Iowa and Gateway events have been pushed to later times in the evening.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

DATE RACE NETWORK RACE START (ET) RADIO Sat, Feb 16, 2019 Daytona FS1 2:30 PM MRN Sat, Feb 23, 2019 Atlanta FS1 2:00 PM PRN Sat, Mar 02, 2019 Las Vegas FS1 4:00 PM PRN Sat, Mar 09, 2019 ISM Raceway FS1 4:00 PM MRN Sat, Mar 16, 2019 California FS1 5:00 PM MRN Sat, Mar 30, 2019 Texas FS1 1:00 PM PRN Sat, Apr 06, 2019 Bristol FS1 1:00 PM PRN Fri, Apr 12, 2019 Richmond FS1 7:00 PM MRN Sat, Apr 27, 2019 Talladega FS1 1:00 PM MRN Sat, May 04, 2019 Dover FS1 1:30 PM MRN Sat, May 25, 2019 Charlotte FS1 1:00 PM PRN Sat, Jun 01, 2019 Pocono FS1 1:00 PM MRN Sat, Jun 08, 2019 Michigan FS1 1:30 PM MRN Sun, Jun 16, 2019 Iowa FS1 5:30 PM MRN Sat, Jun 29, 2019 Chicagoland NBCSN 3:30 PM MRN Fri, Jul 05, 2019 Daytona NBCSN 7:30 PM MRN Fri, Jul 12, 2019 Kentucky NBCSN 7:30 PM PRN Sat, Jul 20, 2019 New Hampshire NBCSN 4:00 PM PRN Sat, Jul 27, 2019 Iowa NBCSN 5:00 PM MRN Sat, Aug 03, 2019 Watkins Glen NBC 3:00 PM MRN Sat, Aug 10, 2019 Mid-Ohio NBCSN 3:00 PM MRN Fri, Aug 16, 2019 Bristol NBCSN 7:30 PM PRN Sat, Aug 24, 2019 Road America NBCSN 3:00 PM MRN Sat, Aug 31, 2019 Darlington NBC 4:00 PM MRN Sat, Sep 07, 2019 Indianapolis NBCSN 4:00 PM ISM Sat, Sep 14, 2019 Las Vegas NBCSN 7:30 PM PRN Fri, Sep 20, 2019 Richmond NBCSN 7:30 PM MRN Sat, Sep 28, 2019 Charlotte NBCSN 3:30 PM PRN Sat, Oct 05, 2019 Dover NBCSN 3:00 PM MRN Sat, Oct 19, 2019 Kansas NBC 3:00 PM MRN Sat, Nov 02, 2019 Texas NBCSN 8:30 PM PRN Sat, Nov 09, 2019 ISM Raceway NBC 3:30 PM MRN Sat, Nov 16, 2019 Homestead-Miami NBCSN 3:30 PM MRN

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series