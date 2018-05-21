NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Kaz Grala lands a new ride

Less than a week after announcing he was leaving JGL Racing, Kaz Grala has landed a new ride in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Fury Race Cars announced on Friday that it would field the No. 61 Ford for Grala in the next four races, beginning with next weekend’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Shane Wilson will serve as his crew chief.

This will mark the first time Fury Race Cars, which has won several races and championships in local Late Model and Modified divisions of NASCAR, will field an entry in one of the three national series.

“We are all really proud of what we’ve been able to put together in such a short amount of time,” said Fury co-owner Tony Eury Jr. “Of course we would do whatever we can to help Kaz. He is literally part of the family here at Fury.

“With all the help we've received from the racing community, how could we not do it? While competing at this level will be new for our company, Jeff Fultz and I have plenty of experience in the Xfinity garage.”

Grala’s team will consist of several members that worked on his team at JGL. Through 10 races he was 19th in the series standings with one top-five and one top-10 finish.

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Grala, 19s. “I had a great relationship with our crew, and I believe that we only scratched the surface of that potential in the limited time we had together.

“I am amazed with all the outreach I’ve received and the help that everyone has been willing to lend, and that is really what has made this all possible. I began the 2018 season with the intent of running full time, and we hope to find the sponsorship to still make that a reality.

“That would be a dream come true.”