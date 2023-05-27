Subscribe
NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday

Persistent rain has forced NASCAR to postpone the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway to Monday.

Saturday’s 300-mile race was originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET start on Saturday, but with an expected heavy rain showers on its way, NASCAR moved up the start time to Noon ET.

Unfortunately, the rain arrived in the early morning hours Saturday and made it impossible to get any laps in. 

NASCAR attempted to dry the track, but to no avail. The race will take place at 12 p.m. ET on Monday.

Should the rain continue throughout the day and into Sunday, causing the Coca-Cola 600 get postponed as well, the Xfinity race would run first in the morning followed by the Cup race in the afternoon.

Justin Allgaier will start on the pole, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Gibbs, Cole Custer and Brandon Jones.

Xfinity Series teams face a time crunch this week as the series heads from Charlotte to Portland, Ore., for its next event next Saturday. Team haulers typically require about 48 hours of driving time to make the cross-country trip.

Nemechek didn’t think a postponement would cause too much of a disruption for teams.

“I can’t fully speak on where they are at, team wise and car wise, to be able to ship them out, but I’m sure if we get rained (Saturday) or Sunday or Monday, or whenever we get rained out and racing, I’m sure that we can get our stuff ready to get out to Portland,” he said.

“It might be tight getting there – depending on when we race for garage opening and haulers. I think they were saying it was like a 48-hour driving time. That’s pretty tough.”

