NASCAR XFINITY Iowa Race report

Justin Allgaier fends off Bell for Xfinity Series win at Iowa

Justin Allgaier fends off Bell for Xfinity Series win at Iowa
By: Nick DeGroot, News Manager
17/06/2018 11:38

Justin Allgaier held back a charging Christopher Bell in the final laps to earn his seventh career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Iowa Speedway.

Allgaier lead 182 of 250 laps, sweeping the stages en route to his second win of the season.

"Unbelievable. First of all, all glory to God man," Allgaier said in Victory Lane. "We had a great car today, these guys did a fantastic job. I can't thank everybody at JR Motorsports enough. Our Camaro was fast. 

"We're in the middle of cornfields, how can you not enjoy this?"

Stages 1 & 2

Austin Cindric led the way at the start in the Team Penske Ford, but the race was quickly interrupted by a caution for Garrett Smithley, who got up into the wall with a flat left front tire.

The remainder of the stage went green with Cindric firmly in control until the final laps when Allgaier arrived. The JR Motorsports driver harassed Cindric for the race lead as they negotiated slower traffic.

Back in the pack, Allgaier's teammate Elliott Sadler was forced to pit road with four laps remaining in the stage after he cut a right front tire and bounced off the wall. He fell multiple laps down and never fully recovered from it.

Up front, Allgaier made a bold move between Cindric and a lapped car with two laps to go in the opening stage, taking the Stage 1 win. 

Cindric was second, Daniel Hemric third, Brandon Jones fourth and Cole Custer fifth. Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, John Hunter Nemechek

Allgaier then dominated a fairly clean second stage, taking yet another stage win and two bonus points towards the Playoffs.

Rounding out the top-ten was Hemric, Bell, Custer, Cindric, Jones, Herbst, Nemechek, Ty Majeski and Ryan Reed.

Stage 3

Between the stages, Custer won the race off pit road, but his lead was short-lived as Allgaier powered around him on the ensuing restart. The battle was then between Allgaier and Bell, who battled back-and-forth for the race lead.

While running side-by-side for the top spot, their fight was interrupted when Chad Finchum found the wall, bringing out the caution with 52 laps to go.

The following restart was chaotic as Custer, Cindric and Allgaier went three-wide for the lead, nearly making contact as they pushed for every inch of track they could take. Eventually, it was Allgaier and Bell who once again emerged in front of the pack, but before they could have Round 2 of their battle, another caution came with 18 laps to go (Brandon Hightower in the wall).

The race resumed with 12 laps to go and after a stellar restart by Jones that briefly put him up to second, Bell reclaimed the position and went on the hunt. He quickly ran down Allgaier, but his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota stepped out on him coming to the white flag, all but ending the battle for the win.

Allgaier cruised to the checkered flag, securing his seventh career victory and his second of the 2018 season. He is the first Xfinity Series regular to win multiple races this year.

Bell was second, Hemric third, Custer fourth and Jones fifth. Rookie Herbst, Majeski, Reddick, Tifft and Kaz Grala rounded out the top-ten.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeLaps Led
1 7 united_states Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 250   182
2 20 united_states Christopher Bell  Toyota 250 0.745 2
3 21 united_states Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 250 1.312 2
4 00 united_states Cole Custer  Ford 250 2.003 6
5 19 united_states Brandon Jones  Toyota 250 2.627  
6 18 Riley Herbst  Toyota 250 3.129  
7 60 united_states Ty Majeski  Ford 250 3.962  
8 9 united_states Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 250 4.442  
9 2 united_states Matt Tifft  Chevrolet 250 5.480  
10 61 united_states Kaz Grala  Ford 250 6.015  
11 22 united_states Austin Cindric  Ford 250 6.184 58
12 23 united_states Justin Haley  Chevrolet 250 6.185  
13 5 united_states Michael Annett  Chevrolet 250 6.807  
14 11 united_states Ryan Truex  Chevrolet 250 7.184  
15 42 united_states John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 250 8.070  
16 3 united_states Shane Lee  Chevrolet 250 8.372  
17 16 united_states Ryan Reed  Ford 250 9.278  
18 39 united_states Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 250 9.852  
19 4 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 249 1 lap  
20 51 united_states Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 249 1 lap  
21 35 united_states Joey Gase  Chevrolet 249 1 lap  
22 76 united_states Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 247 3 laps  
23 36 canada Alex Labbé  Chevrolet 247 3 laps  
24 52 united_states David Starr  Chevrolet 247 3 laps  
25 0 united_states Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 244 6 laps  
26 40 united_states Chad Finchum  Toyota 244 6 laps  
27 8 united_states Jones Blake  Chevrolet 243 7 laps  
28 1 united_states Elliott Sadler  Chevrolet 239 11 laps  
29 15 united_states B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 239 11 laps  
30 55 united_states Brandon Hightower  Toyota 220 30 laps  
31 01 united_states Vinnie Miller  Chevrolet 205 45 laps  
32 78 united_states Tommy Joe Martins  Chevrolet 201 49 laps  
33 66 united_states Stan Mullis  Dodge 150 100 laps  
34 90 united_states Josh Williams  Chevrolet 134 116 laps  
35 38 united_states Jeff Green  Chevrolet 131 119 laps  
36 45 united_states Josh Bilicki  Toyota 95 155 laps  
37 13 united_states Timmy Hill  Toyota 75 175 laps  
38 74 united_states Mike Harmon  Chevrolet 31 219 laps  
39 89 united_states Morgan Shepherd  Chevrolet 28 222 laps  
40 93 united_states J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 21 229 laps  
About this article
Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Iowa
Track Iowa Speedway
Drivers Justin Allgaier
Teams JR Motorsports
Article type Race report
