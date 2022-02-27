NASCAR Xfinity Fontana Results: Custer wins

Listen to this article

Making his first NXS start of the 2022 season, Cup Series regular Cole Custer delivered SS Green Light Racing the checkered flag.

Custer now has ten victories in the Xfinity Series, beating Noah Gragon and Trevor Bayne.

The race went into triple overtime and was even halted for over 20 minutes due to cleanup of sand barrels that were struck by Brandon Jones. Check out the full race results here:

Pos. Driver 1 Cole Custer 2 Noah Gragson 3 Trevor Bayne 4 Josh Berry 5 Anthony Alfredo 6 Sam Mayer 7 AJ Allmendinger 8 Justin Allgaier 9 Riley Herbst 10 Ryan Sieg 11 Brandon Brown 12 Daniel Hemric 13 Ty Gibbs 14 Jeb Burton 15 Joe Graf Jr. 16 Kyle Weatherman 17 Jeremy Clements 18 Kyle Sieg 19 Brett Moffitt 20 Joey Gase 21 Josh Williams 22 JJ Yeley 23 Matt Mills 24 Alex Labbe 25 Kaz Grala 26 Myatt Snider 27 Austin Hill 28 Mason Massey 29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 30 Stefan Parsons 31 Tommy Joe Martins 32 Sheldon Creed 33 Brandon Jones 34 Bayley Currey 35 Ryan Vargas 36 Jesse Iwuji 37 Jade Buford 38 Landon Cassill