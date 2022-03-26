Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR XFINITY / Austin Results

NASCAR Xfinity COTA results: Allmendinger wins

A.J. Allmendinger wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Allmendinger led 27 laps en route to the race win. It is his 11th career NXS victory and his first of the 2022 season.

Austin Hill was second with Cole Custer third.

The race was slowed by four cautions, two for stage breaks. Five different drivers took a turn out front and there were eight lead changes. Ross Chastain was one of the most dominant drivers, leading 14 laps before getting turned on a restart. He ultimately finished 17th.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 46 2:13'14.556     27
2 21 United States Austin Hill Chevrolet 46 2:13'16.595 2.039 2.039  
3 07 United States Cole Custer Ford 46 2:13'23.810 9.254 7.215  
4 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 46 2:13'25.488 10.932 1.678  
5 1 Sam Mayer Chevrolet 46 2:13'26.973 12.417 1.485 3
6 31 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 46 2:13'27.123 12.567 0.150  
7 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 46 2:13'27.612 13.056 0.489  
8 48 United States Jade Buford Chevrolet 46 2:13'28.331 13.775 0.719  
9 88 Miguel Paludo Chevrolet 46 2:13'30.826 16.270 2.495  
10 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 46 2:13'31.868 17.312 1.042  
11 39 United States Ryan Sieg Ford 46 2:13'33.785 19.229 1.917  
12 35 United States Parker Kligerman Toyota 46 2:13'34.506 19.950 0.721  
13 23 Anthony Alfredo Chevrolet 46 2:13'35.904 21.348 1.398  
14 91 Preston Pardus Chevrolet 46 2:13'36.864 22.308 0.960  
15 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 46 2:13'38.268 23.712 1.404 1
16 44 United States Sage Karam Chevrolet 46 2:13'39.187 24.631 0.919  
17 92 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 46 2:13'39.855 25.299 0.668 14
18 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 46 2:13'40.866 26.310 1.011  
19 26 United States Parker Chase Toyota 46 2:13'42.162 27.606 1.296  
20 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 46 2:13'42.771 28.215 0.609  
21 99 United States Stefan Parsons Chevrolet 46 2:13'42.867 28.311 0.096  
22 28 United States Patrick Gallagher Ford 46 2:13'43.975 29.419 1.108  
23 27 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 46 2:13'45.725 31.169 1.750  
24 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 46 2:13'46.563 32.007 0.838  
25 11 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 46 2:13'47.699 33.143 1.136  
26 98 United States Riley Herbst Ford 46 2:13'47.716 33.160 0.017  
27 8 Josh Berry Chevrolet 46 2:13'48.187 33.631 0.471  
28 18 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 46 2:13'52.848 38.292 4.661  
29 66 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 46 2:13'53.254 38.698 0.406  
30 6 United States Ryan Vargas Chevrolet 46 2:13'53.848 39.292 0.594  
31 10 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 46 2:13'56.667 42.111 2.819  
32 5 United States Scott Heckert Chevrolet 46 2:13'59.561 45.005 2.894  
33 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 46 2:14'04.150 49.594 4.589 1
34 08 Joe Jr. Ford 46 2:14'06.369 51.813 2.219  
35 45 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 46 2:14'11.837 57.281 5.468  
36 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 41 2:03'00.407 5 Laps 5 Laps  
37 38 United States Will Rodgers Ford 34 2:13'44.450 12 Laps 7 Laps  
38 4 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 13 30'49.613 33 Laps 21 Laps  
