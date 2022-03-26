Previous / Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman add races at COTA Next / A.J. Allmendinger snags COTA Xfinity winNASCAR XFINITY / Austin Results
NASCAR Xfinity COTA results: Allmendinger wins
A.J. Allmendinger wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas.
Allmendinger led 27 laps en route to the race win. It is his 11th career NXS victory and his first of the 2022 season.
Austin Hill was second with Cole Custer third.
The race was slowed by four cautions, two for stage breaks. Five different drivers took a turn out front and there were eight lead changes. Ross Chastain was one of the most dominant drivers, leading 14 laps before getting turned on a restart. He ultimately finished 17th.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'14.556
|27
|2
|21
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'16.595
|2.039
|2.039
|3
|07
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|46
|2:13'23.810
|9.254
|7.215
|4
|9
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'25.488
|10.932
|1.678
|5
|1
|Sam Mayer
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'26.973
|12.417
|1.485
|3
|6
|31
|Myatt Snider
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'27.123
|12.567
|0.150
|7
|02
|Brett Moffitt
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'27.612
|13.056
|0.489
|8
|48
|Jade Buford
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'28.331
|13.775
|0.719
|9
|88
|Miguel Paludo
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'30.826
|16.270
|2.495
|10
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'31.868
|17.312
|1.042
|11
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|Ford
|46
|2:13'33.785
|19.229
|1.917
|12
|35
|Parker Kligerman
|Toyota
|46
|2:13'34.506
|19.950
|0.721
|13
|23
|Anthony Alfredo
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'35.904
|21.348
|1.398
|14
|91
|Preston Pardus
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'36.864
|22.308
|0.960
|15
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|46
|2:13'38.268
|23.712
|1.404
|1
|16
|44
|Sage Karam
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'39.187
|24.631
|0.919
|17
|92
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'39.855
|25.299
|0.668
|14
|18
|19
|Brandon Jones
|Toyota
|46
|2:13'40.866
|26.310
|1.011
|19
|26
|Parker Chase
|Toyota
|46
|2:13'42.162
|27.606
|1.296
|20
|68
|Brandon Brown
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'42.771
|28.215
|0.609
|21
|99
|Stefan Parsons
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'42.867
|28.311
|0.096
|22
|28
|Patrick Gallagher
|Ford
|46
|2:13'43.975
|29.419
|1.108
|23
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'45.725
|31.169
|1.750
|24
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'46.563
|32.007
|0.838
|25
|11
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'47.699
|33.143
|1.136
|26
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Ford
|46
|2:13'47.716
|33.160
|0.017
|27
|8
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'48.187
|33.631
|0.471
|28
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|46
|2:13'52.848
|38.292
|4.661
|29
|66
|J.J. Yeley
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'53.254
|38.698
|0.406
|30
|6
|Ryan Vargas
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'53.848
|39.292
|0.594
|31
|10
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'56.667
|42.111
|2.819
|32
|5
|Scott Heckert
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:13'59.561
|45.005
|2.894
|33
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:14'04.150
|49.594
|4.589
|1
|34
|08
|Joe Jr.
|Ford
|46
|2:14'06.369
|51.813
|2.219
|35
|45
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|46
|2:14'11.837
|57.281
|5.468
|36
|36
|Alex Labbé
|Chevrolet
|41
|2:03'00.407
|5 Laps
|5 Laps
|37
|38
|Will Rodgers
|Ford
|34
|2:13'44.450
|12 Laps
|7 Laps
|38
|4
|Bayley Currey
|Chevrolet
|13
|30'49.613
|33 Laps
|21 Laps
