NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

shares
comments
NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

Harrison Burton, Michael Annett, Brandon Brown and Riley Herbst have been eliminated from the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff field after a wet and wild day of racing at the Charlotte ROVAL.

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer  Wins Points Best Points Result
1 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 8 3060 5th (2019)
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 5 3050 6th (2019)
3 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 3 3033 3rd (2011, 2016, 2017)
4 Noah Gragson JR Motorsports Chevrolet 2 3025 8th (2019)
5 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 3 3023 12th (2019)
5 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 3020 9th (2018)
6 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 3 3023 12th (2019)
7 Ross Chastain Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 0 3010 10th (2018)
8 Ryan Sieg Ryan Sieg Racing Chevrolet 0 2002 9th (2016)

Playoff driver Michael Annett DQ'd from Talladega Xfinity race

Series NASCAR XFINITY

