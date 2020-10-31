Top events
Previous Next
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 grid set
The eight-driver playoff field was cut in half Saturday at Martinsville Speedway with four drivers remaining to fight for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship next weekend.

Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones and Ryan Sieg have been eliminated from the 2020 playoffs.

Harrison Burton claimed the race win at the Virginia short track.

Here's a look at the four title contenders:

Driver Team Manufacturer  2020 Wins Best Points Result
Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 9 5th (2019)
Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 5 6th (2019)
Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 3 3rd (2011, 2016, 2017)
Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 3 12th (2019)

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule released

