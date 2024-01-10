Subscribe
NASCAR Truck star Corey Heim expands 2024 Xfinity schedule

NASCAR Truck Series regular Corey Heim will take on an expanded Xfinity Series schedule this season with Sam Hunt Racing.

Jim Utter
Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, Safelite Toyota Tundra

Heim, who will compete full-time in 2024 in Trucks with Tricon Garage, will also compete in multiple Xfinity races this year driving the No. 26 Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old native of Marietta, Ga., and Toyota Development Driver won the 2023 Truck regular season title and finished third in the series standings, behind three wins.

His first Xfinity will with SHR will be March 2 at Las Vegas.

“I can’t wait to join Sam Hunt Racing again in 2024,” Heim said. “I saw improvement throughout every start I made with SHR in 2023 from top to bottom, including in myself as a driver.

“That’s really what I’m looking for in a partnership – the constant push to be better, and I know SHR will continue to make that their goal in 2024. It really excites me as a driver to be part of a group like this. I’m looking forward to building this year together and contending for wins.”

Heim made four starts for SHR in 2023 with a best finish of 10th at Darlington, S.C., last May.

“Everyone at Sam Hunt Racing is excited to have Corey back with us at an expanded capacity in 2024,” said team owner Sam Hunt. “Corey is a young man that I’ve been a vocal believer in for years now, and I know he will be a driver that can grow into a staple of our Xfinity Series program.

“He embraces and believes in our group, and he is willing to put the work in to grow with us and compete at the highest level possible.”

Heim has five career Truck wins in 41 starts and owns nine victories in the ARCA Menards Series, most recently competing in the 2022 season.

The remainder of Heim’s Xfinity schedule will be announced at a later date.

