NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

NASCAR Truck regular Justin Haley to make Xfinity debut at Iowa

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
12/06/2018 02:24

Justin Haley is set to take the next step in his NASCAR career.

Haley, who competes full-time with GMS Racing in the Camping World Truck Series, will make his Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Iowa Speedway, driving GMS’ No. 23 Chevrolet.

The team announced on Monday that Haley, 19, would also compete in the July 6 race at Daytona and the Aug. 4 race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.).

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime to be in top notch Xfinity Series equipment,” said Haley. “I can’t say enough about how much the Gallagher family has helped my career over the past few years in the Truck Series.

“I’m excited to get to Iowa and run a doubleheader with The Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) onboard. FOE, along with my family, have been nothing but supportive of me since the beginning.

“I am humbled to have the support to take the next step into the Xfinity Series, after always being unsure if it would ever happen. Thank you to the whole GMS organization.”

Over the last four years, Haley has made 35 starts in the Truck series, with six top-five and 18 top-10 finishes and one pole. His career best finish is second in this year’s season opener at Daytona.

Spencer Gallagher began the year driving the No. 23 but was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR in April for a violation of the sport’s substance abuse policy. He is currently entered in NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program.

 

