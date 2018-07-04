Sign in
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NASCAR reinstates Gallagher after completing Road to Recovery program

Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
Jul 4, 2018

NASCAR has reinstated Xfinity Series driver Spencer Gallagher after successfully completing the Road to Recovery program.

Spencer Gallagher, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Allegiant leads on the final lap
Gallagher was suspended just days after his first ever NXS victory at Talladega Superspeedway, following the results of a failed drug test on May 1st.

The 28-year-old then entered the Road to Recovery program, which is a requirement in order to be cleared to race again.

Chase Elliott will still drive the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet at Daytona this weekend, but Gallagher will make his return at Kentucky Speedway next weekend and all remaining races where another driver isn't already contracted.

Despite sitting 14th in the standings and his victory at Talladega, Gallagher is no longer eligible for the playoffs after being suspended and missing six races.

“The whole GMS organization is very proud of Spencer (Gallagher) for getting reinstated after completing NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program after the results we received post-Talladega," said Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing. "Spencer will return to the No. 23 at Kentucky Speedway and then again after our agreed contracts are fulfilled.” 

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Spencer Gallagher
Teams GMS Racing
Author Nick DeGroot
Article type Breaking news

