NASCAR XFINITY Daytona Race report

Reddick wins Xfinity Daytona opener after five overtime restarts

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
17/02/2018 11:09

Tyler Reddick’s debut with JR Motorsports came in style.

It took five overtime periods, but Reddick held off JRM teammate Elliott Sadler in a photo finish to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Reddick and Sadler exited off Turn 4 side-by-side and that’s how they crossed the finish line. They were tied through thousandths of a second and NASCAR needed to review video to determine the winner.

Ryan Reed ended up third, Kaz Grala was fourth and Garrett Smithley claimed a career-best fifth-place finish.

The is Reddick’s second in the Xfinity Series. His first win came last season at Kentucky while competing part-time for Chip Ganassi Racing.

“This feels amazing,” Reddick said in Victory Lane. “This is hell of a way to start the year off with JR Motorsports.”

The win all-but ensures Reddick, 22, will compete in the series playoffs this season.

“Ryan Reed and Ryan Truex, those guys were giving me good pushes as I was really struggling on some of those restarts to get going,” he said.

“I was holding back there on the last restart and (Reed) gave me one last really good push to get back up to Elliott. I don’t even know how close it was at the line, but it was real close.”

The race ended up in a second overtime when an 18-car wreck erupted on the restart lap of the first overtime. It went into a third OT when Spencer Gallagher and Ross Chastain wrecked on restart lap of the second overtime.

The race went into a fourth overtime when Ryan Ellis and Kyle Larson got together to bring out a caution. It went into the fifth when Dylan Lupton wrecked on the restart lap.

“I really wanted to win this race today,” Sadler said. “I got black-flagged during the race for absolutely no reason, in my opinion, but that’s the way it goes.

“I’m glad a JR Motorsports car went to Victory Lane, I just wish it was us today.”

Two top contenders for the race win – Chase Elliott and Sadler – were penalized on Lap 95 by NASCAR for locking bumpers on the track.

Both drivers had to make a pass-thru on pit road under green-flag conditions. With 21 laps remaining, they had fallen to 34th and 33rd.

They were saved from falling a lap down when a multi-car wreck erupted on Lap 98 to bring out the caution and bunch the field.

On the restart with 16 laps remaining, Larson led the way and Sadler and Elliott were already back to 14th and 15th, respectively.

Stage 2

Elliott moved out front on Lap 48 and then feverishly blocked multiple attempts by Larson to reclaim the lead before holding on for the Stage 2 victory.

Aric Almirola ended up finishing second, Larson third, Daniel Suarez fourth and Gallagher completed the top-five.

“This has been a lot of fun,” Elliott said during the break. “These guys have been pretty aggressive.”

Joey Logano was in the thick of the battle for the lead but he experienced an engine issue on the last lap of the stage and dropped back to 16th place at the line.

Following pit stops during the stage break, Almirola came off first and took over the lead on the restart.

When the green-flag waved to start the final segment, Sadler held the lead followed by Larson, Justin Allgaier, Almirola and Reddick.

Larson reclaimed the lead shortly after the restart.

Matt Tifft pit under green on Lap 43 with a flat-right-rear tire but no caution was displayed.

On Lap 48, Elliott made his way around Larson to claim the lead for the first time in the race with Gallagher tucked in right behind him.

Stage 1

Larson held off a powerful run from Logano, who started from the rear of the field, to claim the victory in the first 30-lap stage.

Allgaier ended up third, Reddick was fourth and Sadler rebounded from the back of the field to complete the top-five.

“It’s all about battling back from adversity and I feel that we did that in the first segment.” Sadler said after being the first driver off pit road during the stage break.

Austin Cindric got loose on Lap 11 and hit the wall in the frontstretch which trigged a multi-car wreck that collected seven other cars.

Among those involved were all three Joe Gibbs Racing cars – Christopher Bell, Suarez and Brandon Jones. Bell’s damage forced him to go immediately to the garage. Cindric’s day was also over.

“Probably racing a little too aggressive there to start the race,” Cindric said in the garage. “I just wanted to get to the third stage, to be honest.”

Said Bell about his short tenure on the track: “We knew coming into Daytona there could be a mishap. We tested at Atlanta and it’s one of my favorite race tracks so I am excited to get there.”                   

Sadler flat-spotted his tires during the wreck and was forced to pit road to take a new set of tires earlier than the team had planned.

The race restarted on Lap 15 with Larson in the lead followed by Daniel Hemric and Logano.

With 10 laps remaining in Stage 1, Larson continued to lead the way.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeLaps Led
1 9 united_states Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 143   10
2 1 united_states Elliott Sadler  Chevrolet 143 --- 1
3 16 united_states Ryan Reed  Ford 143 0.142 2
4 24 united_states Kaz Grala  Ford 143 0.294  
5 0 united_states Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 143 0.336 2
6 23 united_states Spencer Gallagher  Chevrolet 143 0.355  
7 11 united_states Ryan Truex  Chevrolet 143 0.380 2
8 18 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 143 0.402 4
9 4 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 143 0.436  
10 19 united_states Brandon Jones  Toyota 143 0.541  
11 38 united_states Jeff Green  Chevrolet 143 0.635  
12 88 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 143 0.652 16
13 8 united_states Caesar Bacarella  Toyota 143 0.813  
14 00 united_states Cole Custer  Ford 143 0.849  
15 55 united_states Stephen Leicht  Toyota 143 0.904  
16 51 united_states Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 143 1.300  
17 52 united_states David Starr  Chevrolet 143 1.392  
18 39 united_states J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 143 3.353  
19 2 united_states Matt Tifft  Chevrolet 143 3.645  
20 01 united_states Vinnie Miller  Chevrolet 143 5.053  
21 93 united_states Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 143 22.697  
22 90 united_states Josh Williams  Chevrolet 143 36.296  
23 15 united_states Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 143 38.221  
24 36 canada Alex Labbé  Chevrolet 142 1 lap  
25 76 united_states Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 142 1 lap  
26 21 united_states Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 140 3 laps 5
27 28 united_states Dylan Lupton  Ford 137 6 laps  
28 40 united_states Chad Finchum  Toyota 136 7 laps  
29 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 134 9 laps 57
30 78 united_states Ryan Ellis  Toyota 133 10 laps  
31 7 united_states Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 124 19 laps  
32 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 122 21 laps  
33 35 united_states Joey Gase  Chevrolet 122 21 laps  
34 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 121 22 laps 26
35 98 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 121 22 laps 3
36 86 united_states Brandon Brown  Chevrolet 121 22 laps  
37 5 united_states Michael Annett  Chevrolet 106 37 laps  
38 54 united_states Gray Gaulding  Toyota 82 61 laps  
39 20 united_states Christopher Bell  Toyota 11 132 laps  
40 60 united_states Austin Cindric  Ford 10 133 laps  

 

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Daytona
Track Daytona International Speedway
Drivers Tyler Reddick
Teams JR Motorsports
Article type Race report
