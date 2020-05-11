Top events
Esports
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
20 May
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NASCAR expands field size for upcoming races

shares
comments
NASCAR expands field size for upcoming races
By:
May 11, 2020, 9:02 PM

With no qualifying, NASCAR has expanded the field size for the Xfinity and Truck Series ahead of the series' return to the track.

The Xfinity and Truck Series, which normally allow 36 and 32 entries respectively, will now allow up to 40 entries in each race with no qualifying sessions in the immediate future.

"This move is critical for the long-term health of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series," said Scott Miller, NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Competition. "There are many new full-time and part-time team owners who have made significant commitments to our sport and secured sponsorship to participate this season. NASCAR wants to enable these teams to fulfill their commitments and grow their businesses without being affected by circumstances out of their control.”

Read Also:

NASCAR Xfinity Series

  • Maximum of 40 (up four positions from 36)
  • Currently 36th finishing position receives one point
  • Under expanded field size, 36th to the balance of the field will be awarded one point
  • Note: Post entries will not be eligible for the event.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

  • Maximum of 40 (up eight positions from 32)
  • Currently 32nd finishing position receives five points
  • Under expanded field size, 32nd to the balance of the field will be awarded five points
  • Note: Post entries will not be eligible for the event.

The NASCAR Cup Series field size will remain the same with 40 entrants allowed.

Next article
Alfredo takes Saturday Night Thunder win at Dover

Previous article

Alfredo takes Saturday Night Thunder win at Dover
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Author Nick DeGroot

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Darlington

Darlington

19 May - 19 May

Trending

1
Le Mans

Corvette withdraws from 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours

2h
2
Formula 1

FIA proposes coloured rain light system

3
Formula 1

Hamilton admits he's considered taking a break from F1

4
MotoGP

Aprilia asks for MotoGP engine freeze exemption

5
MotoGP

What's behind rumours Dovizioso could leave Ducati?

Latest news

NASCAR expands field size for upcoming races
NSXF

NASCAR expands field size for upcoming races

Alfredo takes Saturday Night Thunder win at Dover
eSpt

Alfredo takes Saturday Night Thunder win at Dover

Josh Berry cruises to Saturday Night Thunder eNASCAR win
eSpt

Josh Berry cruises to Saturday Night Thunder eNASCAR win

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing
NAS

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing

Nelson Piquet Jr. says NASCAR return possible
NAS

Nelson Piquet Jr. says NASCAR return possible

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.