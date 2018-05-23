NASCAR crew member has his suspension reduced on appeal

A crew member indefinitely suspended by NASCAR has had his penalty reduced on appeal.

Michael Hayden was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR on May 9 following his arrest by Dover (Del.) Police following a physical altercation with Xfinity Series team co-owner Jerry Hattaway.

According to newspaper reports, the incident had to do with Hayden’s employment with Hattaway’s team.

Hayden appealed the penalty to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel and on Wednesday the panel altered the original penalty to the following:

Hayden is assessed a $1,000 fine; and he must immediately enroll in NASCAR’s Reinstatement Program and follow all requirements issued.

Hayden may still appeal again to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer should he choose to do so.

According to Dover Police, Hayden was charged with one count of second degree assault and had to post a $500 secured bond.

Hattaway is co-owner of JP Motorsports, which fields entries in the Xfinity Series with drivers Josh Bilicki (No. 45) and Stephen Leicht (No. 55).