NASCAR crew member arrested after altercation with team owner

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
05/05/2018 03:15

A NASCAR crew member has been suspended and arrested following an altercation with a team owner Friday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

“Crew member Lawrence Hayden has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR following his arrest by the Dover Police Department. NASCAR will continue working with local law enforcement and will have no further comment at this time,” said a statement released by a NASCAR spokesperson on Saturday morning.

According to a report in the Wilmington (Del.) News-Journal, Hayden was arrested Friday morning by Dover (Del.) Police after breaking Xfinity Series team co-owner Jerry Hattaway’s jaw.

The police report indicated the incident was over issues regarding “Hayden’s employment with Hattaway’s team.” The incident spilled over into the area of the speedway’s Truck series garage area.

Hayden was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to Dover Police, Hayden was charged with one count of second degree assault and had to post a $500 secured bond.

Hattaway is co-owner of JP Motorsports, which fields entries in the Xfinity Series with drivers Josh Bilicki (No. 45) and Stephen Leicht (No. 55).

 

