5 things to watch in Saturday's Xfinity race at Texas

After two weeks off, the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway for the sixth race of the season.

Here are five things to watch in the My Bariatric Solutions 300 (3 p.m. ET, Fox):

The top four finishing full-time Xfinity drivers in Saturday’s race at Texas will become eligible for the first round of the Dash 4 Cash at Bristol, Tenn., next week. The highest finisher of those four drivers at Bristol then earns a $100,000 bonus. The Dash 4 Cash bonus will continue at Richmond, Va.; Talladega, Ala.; and Dover, Del.

JR Motorsports continues to lead the way among series regulars. Just five points separate the top three in series standings, and all drive for JRM. Elliott Sadler leads the way, followed by Tyler Reddick (four points behind Sadler); and Justin Allgaier (five points behind Sadler). None of JRM’s four drivers (Michael Annett is the other) own a series victory at Texas. Sadler owns one runner-up finish at Texas and finished fourth in last fall’s event.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick will attempt to go two-for-two in Xfinity starts this weekend, as he will again compete in the No. 98 Biagi-DenBeste Racing Ford. In his only previous start this season, he dominated and won the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February. Harvick remains the only driver so far this season with wins in more than one NASCAR national series.

Harvick is not the only Cup driver competing in this weekend’s Xfinity race. Joining him will be Richard Childress Racing’s Ty Dillon in the No. 3 Chevrolet; Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney in the No. 22 Ford; Chip Ganassi Racing’s Jamie McMurray in the No. 42 Chevrolet.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series part-time driver Bayley Currey, 21, from Dixieland, Texas, will attempt to make his Xfinity debut this weekend in B.J McLeod Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet. Currey has four previous starts in Trucks, with one top-10 finish.