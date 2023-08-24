Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona

Following the completion of pre-qualifying inspection on Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR announced five teams had been penalized for various inspection failures.

The No. 7 of Justin Allgaier, the No. 22 of Jeb Burton, the No. 27 of Jordan Anderson and the No. 31 Parker Retzclaff will all have to start from the rear of the field in Friday night’s race.

In addition, all four teams will have to serve a pass-through penalty after they take the green flag and will lose their pit selection in the following week’s race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Due to a three-time inspection failure, the No. 39 of Ryan Sieg will not be allowed to qualify on Friday afternoon. The No. 27 car will not be allowed to qualify either.

Sieg will start Friday night’s race from the rear of field, serve a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag and will lose pit selection at Darlington.

Cup Series inspection takes place beginning at noon ET on Friday, with Xfinity qualifying at 3 p.m. ET and the Xfinity race slated to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.