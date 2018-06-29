Michael Annett will return to JRM's Xfinity Series team next season

JR Motorsports announced Friday Michael Annett would return to the organization next season and it planned to once again field four full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series teams.

The company enters its third year of partnership with JRM next season and its 11th year backing Annett. Pilot Flying J has supported Annett since he first emerged on the NASCAR national stage in 2008.

“We’ve watched our partnership with Pilot Flying J grow over the past two seasons,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “This renewal gives us the ability to continue to build that relationship.

“Both Pilot Flying J and Michael were integral in our expansion to four full-time teams last season, and they’ll continue as such as we plan for the team’s future. They’ve made a strong commitment to JRM and this sport.”

Annett, a 32-year-old native of Des Moines, Iowa, is currently in his second season driving JRM’s No. 5 Chevrolet. The team’s 2017 success was highlighted by a berth in the series playoffs during Annett’s first year with the team.

Annett earned a career-best finish of fifth in the championship standings in 2012. His career totals in Xfinity competition include 41 top-10 finishes and a ninth-place effort in points with JRM last season.

“JR Motorsports has been a great fit for me and I’m thankful to continue my relationship with them and my longtime sponsor Pilot Flying J,” Annett said. “I have tremendous support with the No. 5 team, my teammates and the entire staff over there.

“It’s very much a family atmosphere and they have everything it takes to be successful at this level.”

JRM currently fields full-time Xfinity teams for Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier and Tyler Reddick in addition to Annett.