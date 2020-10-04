Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Race in
16 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Talladega II / Breaking news

Playoff driver Michael Annett DQ'd from Talladega Xfinity race

shares
comments
Playoff driver Michael Annett DQ'd from Talladega Xfinity race
By:

Michael Annett didn’t get to keep his runner-up finish long Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Annett, who earned his best finish in the Xfinity Series Saturday since his victory at Daytona at the start of the 2019 season, was disqualified from the race after failing post-race inspection.

Annett’s No. 1 Chevrolet failed to meet series’ height requirements taken after the race. His car was too low in the left-front.

Due to the disqualification, Annett will receive last-place points and his position in the playoffs becomes even more precarious. The remaining drivers will advance one position in the final standings, leaving Ryan Sieg as the race runner-up and Noah Gragson as the third-place finisher.

Following his original runner-up finish Saturday, Annett was ninth in the series standings, the first driver below the cutoff to advance to the next round.

After the penalty, he will be 12th and in a must-win situation next weekend at the Charlotte Roval in order to make the semifinal round.

Read Also:

Related video

Justin Haley completes season-sweep of Talladega Xfinity races

Previous article

Justin Haley completes season-sweep of Talladega Xfinity races
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Talladega II
Drivers Michael Annett
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Playoff driver Michael Annett DQ'd from Talladega Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Playoff driver Michael Annett DQ'd from Talladega Xfinity race

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled
General General / Breaking news

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

Ricciardo: Silence worse than criticism for anti-racism push
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Silence worse than criticism for anti-racism push

IndyCar stewards respond to Rossi criticism over penalty
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar stewards respond to Rossi criticism over penalty

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner would like to have seen what da Costa could do in F1

IndyCar to introduce 2.4-liter hybrid power units in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar to introduce 2.4-liter hybrid power units in 2023

Rossi again left angered by officialdom at Indy
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi again left angered by officialdom at Indy

Latest news

Playoff driver Michael Annett DQ'd from Talladega Xfinity race
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Playoff driver Michael Annett DQ'd from Talladega Xfinity race

Justin Haley completes season-sweep of Talladega Xfinity races
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Justin Haley completes season-sweep of Talladega Xfinity races

Chase Briscoe tops Gragson at Las Vegas for Xfinity win No. 8
Video Inside
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Practice report

Chase Briscoe tops Gragson at Las Vegas for Xfinity win No. 8

Xfinity title shot another "stepping stone" for Austin Cindric
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Xfinity title shot another "stepping stone" for Austin Cindric

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Playoff driver Michael Annett DQ'd from Talladega Xfinity race

1h
2
General

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Silence worse than criticism for anti-racism push

4
IndyCar

IndyCar stewards respond to Rossi criticism over penalty

5
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Latest news

Playoff driver Michael Annett DQ'd from Talladega Xfinity race
NSXF

Playoff driver Michael Annett DQ'd from Talladega Xfinity race

Justin Haley completes season-sweep of Talladega Xfinity races
NSXF

Justin Haley completes season-sweep of Talladega Xfinity races

Chase Briscoe tops Gragson at Las Vegas for Xfinity win No. 8
NSXF

Chase Briscoe tops Gragson at Las Vegas for Xfinity win No. 8

Xfinity title shot another "stepping stone" for Austin Cindric
NSXF

Xfinity title shot another "stepping stone" for Austin Cindric

Late-race pass powers Chase Briscoe to Bristol Xfinity win
NSXF

Late-race pass powers Chase Briscoe to Bristol Xfinity win

Latest videos

Chastain makes contact with the wall at Vegas 01:13
NASCAR XFINITY

Chastain makes contact with the wall at Vegas

Chase Briscoe grabs eighth win of 2020 00:39
NASCAR XFINITY

Chase Briscoe grabs eighth win of 2020

Brown on making Xfinity playoffs: ‘It’s a dream come true’ 00:53
NASCAR XFINITY

Brown on making Xfinity playoffs: ‘It’s a dream come true’

Chastain emotional after Bristol: ‘Just didn’t get it done’ 01:06
NASCAR XFINITY

Chastain emotional after Bristol: ‘Just didn’t get it done’

Briscoe after Bristol win: ‘Ain’t no way we’re getting beat today’ 01:25
NASCAR XFINITY

Briscoe after Bristol win: ‘Ain’t no way we’re getting beat today’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.