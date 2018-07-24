Sign in
NASCAR XFINITY / Iowa / Breaking news

Max Tullman to make Xfinity Series debut at Iowa with new team

Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Jul 24, 2018, 2:27 PM

Max Tullman will compete in at least three NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, beginning with Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.

Tullman will drive the No. 26 Ford for Tullman-Walker Racing, owned by his father, Steve, and his partners, Jim and Neal Walker. He is also scheduled to compete at Las Vegas and Kansas.

Tullman, 20, is an IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge veteran that has also made several starts in NASCAR’s K&N Pro series and ARCA this season

“I’m very appreciative of this newest opportunity in my racing career,” said Tullman, who competed in the ARCA race at Iowa earlier this month. “We had a solid 12th place finish with the ARCA car, but with the Xfinity car, there’s no expectations.

“Our goal is to have two successful practices on Friday, qualify for the race on Saturday and see the checkered flag. From there, we can elevate our expectations moving forward at Las Vegas and Kansas.”

Veteran Motorsports crew chief Doug Richert, who led Dale Earnhardt Sr. to his first Cup Series championship in 1980 will serve as crew chief for Tullman. 

Tullman is also scheduled to compete for Young’s Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series on Aug. 26 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and Oct. 13 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Until this season, TWR has fielded entries in IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge, Spec Miata, SCCA, and NASA series. 

“A lot of great people have been instrumental in making our transition from sports cars to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and we’re hopeful for a promising debut,” Steve Tullman said. “We expect good things from Max behind the wheel and of course we couldn’t do this without the support of our partners Zoomi and Myota.”

 

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Iowa
Location Iowa Speedway
Drivers Max Tullman
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

