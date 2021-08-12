Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Max Papis to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY / Indianapolis News

Max Papis tests positive for COVID, NASCAR return scratched

By:

Max Papis' surprise NASCAR return will no longer take place as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Max Papis tests positive for COVID, NASCAR return scratched

Papis, 51, was set to make his first NASCAR start since 2013 in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis road course.

However, that return will have to wait as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s always an unfortunate event when another driver has to be taken out of the car. I have a great respect for Max and all that he has done for the motorsport’s world. I will try my best to get the Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) car in the show and compete on Saturday," said team owner Rick Ware

“We were so excited to see the return of Max Papis after our conversation in Nashville last weekend. We knew he would be competitive at the legendary Brickyard with the extensive history he has at the track. I hope Max has a speedy recovery from COVID-19. We were lucky enough to have JJ on hand because he is driving the #51 Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) midget at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Dirt Track event on Monday. We have all the confidence in the world that JJ will be competitive in the Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) Chevrolet this Saturday.”

J.J. Yeley will replace him in the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

shares
comments

Related video

Max Papis to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis Xfinity race

Previous article

Max Papis to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis Xfinity race
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

9 h
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race

1 d
3
Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

12 h
4
MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

41 min
5
MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

7 h
Latest news
Max Papis tests positive for COVID, NASCAR return scratched
NSXF

Max Papis tests positive for COVID, NASCAR return scratched

19m
Max Papis to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis Xfinity race
Video Inside
NSXF

Max Papis to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis Xfinity race

23 h
NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines
NSXF

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

Aug 10, 2021
Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen
Video Inside
NSXF

Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen

Aug 7, 2021
Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen
ARCA

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen

Aug 7, 2021
Latest videos
NASCAR Xfinity: Max Papis makes racing return at Indianapolis 00:39
NASCAR XFINITY
10 h

NASCAR Xfinity: Max Papis makes racing return at Indianapolis

Nascar Xfinty: Ty Gibbs beats road course aces at Watkins Glen 00:35
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 8, 2021

Nascar Xfinty: Ty Gibbs beats road course aces at Watkins Glen

Ty Gibbs makes a statement, wins at ‘The Glen’ 02:03
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 8, 2021

Ty Gibbs makes a statement, wins at ‘The Glen’

Ty Gibbs holds off road-course aces to win at Watkins Glen 01:28
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 8, 2021

Ty Gibbs holds off road-course aces to win at Watkins Glen

Austin Cindric on Watkins Glen: ‘The expectations are apparently very high’ 00:33
NASCAR XFINITY
Aug 8, 2021

Austin Cindric on Watkins Glen: ‘The expectations are apparently very high’

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Max Papis to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis Xfinity race Indianapolis
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Max Papis to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis Xfinity race

Elliott and Bell penalized, NASCAR crew chiefs ejected from Watkins Glen Watkins Glen
NASCAR Cup

Elliott and Bell penalized, NASCAR crew chiefs ejected from Watkins Glen

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Trending Today

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales situation is "a shame" for MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales situation is "a shame" for MotoGP

Redding's World Superbike future at Ducati "up in the air"
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding's World Superbike future at Ducati "up in the air"

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Latest news

Max Papis tests positive for COVID, NASCAR return scratched
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Max Papis tests positive for COVID, NASCAR return scratched

Max Papis to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis Xfinity race
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Max Papis to make NASCAR return at Indianapolis Xfinity race

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Ty Gibbs tops road course aces in Xfinity win at the Glen

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.