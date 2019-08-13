Top events
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Matt DiBenedetto to run Road America Xfinity race for JGR

shares
comments
Matt DiBenedetto to run Road America Xfinity race for JGR
By:
Aug 13, 2019, 10:20 PM

Matt DiBenedetto will be back behind the wheel of a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in this month's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America.

DiBenedetto hasn't started an Xfinity Series race since 2016, but that'll change later this month at Road America.

He will pilot Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 18 Xfinity Series Toyota Supra at the road course with backing from iK9. 

 

DiBenedetto competes full-time in the Cup Series with Leavine Family Racing, a team that has a technical alliance with JGR. But DiBenedetto's history with the team goes further back than that, making his Xfinity Series debut with Gibbs in 2009. 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Matt DiBenedetto
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

