Landon Cassill returns to fulltime NASCAR competition

On Friday, JD Motorsports announced Cassill, 31, would return to the organization to once again compete in a full Xfinity Series schedule, this time driving the No. 4 Chevrolet.

Cassill has driven for the organization multiple times in the past, including the 2014 season when he finished 12th in the series standings. Last year, Cassill ran only four NASCAR races, all in the Xfinity Series for team owner Morgan Shepherd.

“Johnny and his team in Gaffney (S.C.) mean the world to me, and it is a great honor to be back in the No. 4 Chevy,” Cassill said. “We’ve done so much together, and look forward to accomplishing more this season.

“He’s got a great lineup of drivers to work with this season, and I can’t wait to see what we all get done together.”

He becomes the third full-time driver for JDM in 2021, joining Jeffrey Earnhardt in the Nop. 0 and Colby Howard in the No. 15.

Cassill’s last fulltime season of NASCAR competition came in the 2019 season, driving the No. 00 Chevrolet in the Cup Series for StarCom Racing.

