Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
NASCAR XFINITY News

Landon Cassill joins Kaulig Racing for 2022 Xfinity season

By:

Backed by cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital, Landon Cassill will move to Kaulig Racing next season and compete for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

Landon Cassill joins Kaulig Racing for 2022 Xfinity season

Cassill, 31, has more than 500 starts across NASCAR’s three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks – but has had limited opportunities in top equipment.

That will change in 2022, as Cassill moves to Kaulig and will compete fulltime in the Xfinity Series, driving the No. 10 Chevrolet as a teammate to Daniel Hemric and A.J. Allmendinger.

In the unique sponsorship arrangement, Cassill will be paid fully in a portfolio of cryptocurrencies that includes Bitcoin, the Voyager Token, USD Coin, StormX and Avalanche.

Read Also:

“Continuing my partnership with Voyager Digital and driving for Kaulig Racing is an incredible opportunity for me,” said Cassill. “I have a world-class partner in Voyager and the best support team in the business with Kaulig Racing.

“I am excited to not only have a shot to win races, but to also bring awareness to crypto and help educate people in a space that I’ve been personally invested in for a number of years.”

In 176 starts in the Xfinity Series, Cassill’s best finish was third in the 2011 season-opener at Daytona. Driving for JD Motorsports in 2021, Cassill’s best performance was a trio of 12th-place finishes.

“We are really excited to bring Landon Cassill onboard for the 2022 season,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Landon has competed in NASCAR’s top series for many years and has brought with him a pivotal partner in Voyager Digital.

“We are looking forward to this partnership with Voyager and think Landon will be a great asset to our Kaulig Racing family.”

In addition to its primary partnership, Voyager is teaming up with the crypto cashback platform StormX to raise awareness and drive cryptocurrency adoption and payment solutions provider, Usio Inc.

StormX and Usio will be featured on the No. 10 Chevy during select races this season. Additionally, the car will sport a redesigned scheme livery featuring the phrase “Crypto for All.”

shares
comments

Related video

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
Previous article

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Petty GMS Motorsports ready to 'hit the ground running'
NASCAR Cup

Petty GMS Motorsports ready to 'hit the ground running'

Three crew members indefinitely suspended by NASCAR
NASCAR Cup

Three crew members indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Landon Cassill More from
Landon Cassill
Landon Cassill to make NASCAR Cup Series return at Daytona Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Landon Cassill to make NASCAR Cup Series return at Daytona

Landon Cassill returns to fulltime NASCAR competition
NASCAR XFINITY

Landon Cassill returns to fulltime NASCAR competition

StarCom Racing adds driver Quin Houff for 2020-21 Cup season
NASCAR Cup

StarCom Racing adds driver Quin Houff for 2020-21 Cup season

Kaulig Racing More from
Kaulig Racing
Allmendinger crashes across the line to win wild Xfinity race Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger crashes across the line to win wild Xfinity race

Justin Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race with dramatic 3-wide pass Daytona III
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Justin Haley wins Daytona Xfinity race with dramatic 3-wide pass

Allmendinger wins wild Michigan Xfinity race in three OTs Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger wins wild Michigan Xfinity race in three OTs

Latest news

Landon Cassill joins Kaulig Racing for 2022 Xfinity season
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Landon Cassill joins Kaulig Racing for 2022 Xfinity season

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

The ten closest finishes from the 2021 NASCAR season

Three crew members indefinitely suspended by NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Three crew members indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

Miguel Paludo to run three Xfinity road races for JRM
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Miguel Paludo to run three Xfinity road races for JRM

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.